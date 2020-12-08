‘He needs to learn from Virat’: Mohammad Kaif feels 26-year-old India batsman is ‘frittering away his chances’

cricket

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 11:18 IST

Team India have bounced back impressively on their tour of Australia. After losing the ODI series 1-2, Virat Kohli and Co. have grabbed the T20I series after winning the first two matches. They defeated Australia by six wickets in the second T20I in Sydney to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. There have been many positives to come out of the series with Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and T Natarajan impressing everyone with their performances.

However, there is still one concern for India. The team management has given chances to 26-year-old wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson in the first two T20I but he has failed to grab them. Even though he has started well, Samson hasn’t been able to capitalise on their knocks. He has scored only 38 runs in two matches and could be dropped for the third T20I.

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif wants Samson to learn from Kohli how to build innings as he wasting his chances in the India jersey. However, Kaif still Team India to back Samson as he has the X-Factor.

“According to me, we have won the series. He has got two innings and in the first T20I, Sanju Samson was looking good. It felt like he could score runs. And he has the X-factor, he has the ability to hit sixes,” Kaif said during a discussion on the Sony Sports network.

“Yes, he is frittering away his chances. He is new and will get more chances although he has not grasped his chances, like Natarajan has done. That has not happened with Sanju Samson but I feel he should get more chances.”

“If Samson gets the opportunity now, then he should take the example from Virat Kohli in the middle. Virat Kohli is a player who also makes the runs through singles and doubles. You can hit the sixes but he needs to learn from Virat Kohli on how to build an innings,” Kaif concluded.

Virender Sehwag was also in favour of more chances being given to Samson.

“I don’t think there is a need to make forced changes. But they may want to play Manish Pandey if he is fit, but for whom will they play him,” Sehwag said.

“I can see only one candidate, Sanju Samson has had two games and he has not scored runs. So, Virat Kohli has the habit of making changes after two games, so it is possible he could be the one.”

Samson has played six matches for India and has scored only 73 runs in those games. Samson averages a disappointing 12.17 with his best scored being 23 runs.