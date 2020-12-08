After MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, he has the opportunity to be next global superstar: Michael Vaughan predicts big things for India star

It has almost been a second coming of all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The dynamic all-rounder had a tough 2019 when he had to undergo a back surgery that kept him out of the team for several months. When he finally got a chance to play for India in the home series against South Africa in March, the pandemic situation changed the plans - leading to the cancellation of the series.

Then, came the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Pandya finally got a chance to showcase his new, calmer personality. But on the field, his batting remained as explosive as ever. Pandya came out as a crucial player for Mumbai Indians in their record-extending IPL-winning campaign.

Now, the batsman has carried on the same form in international cricket. Pandya impressed in the ODIs, reaching 90s twice in three games. His innings of unbeaten 42 in 22 balls in the 2nd T20I helped the Virat Kohli-led team in taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes Pandya can be the next global superstar in cricket after MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

“MS Dhoni, he had that mantle for many years. Virat Kohli has it now. It’s generally the Indian players that get put onto that pedestal and I think Hardik’s got a chance to be the next superstar,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

“He has to look at the next three years. With the next T20 world cup being in India, obviously, the IPL being in India, the next 50-over World Cup is in India in 2023, Hardik Pandya has got a great opportunity to become the next global superstar,” he further added.

India will play the 3rd and final T20I against Australia on Tuesday in Sydney.