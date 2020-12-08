India will have a strong attack if he plays with Bumrah and Bhuvi: Sehwag names third Indian pacer for T20 World Cup 2021

cricket

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 07:03 IST

India’s ongoing tour of Australia is witnessing the rise of T Natarjan. Acknowledged as the ‘Yorker King’ of Team India, the left-arm pacer has left no stone unturned in exploiting the Aussie batting. Moreover, the Tami Nadu paceman is the leading wicket-taker of the series with five scalps under his belt.

As the T20 World Cup is around the corners, former Indian opener and captain Virender Sehwag has opined that pacer T Natarajan can play a major role in making the Indian bowling attack look extremely dangerous in the mega event.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘Not afraid of getting hit’ Harbhajan names the fearless Indian bowler who may bag ‘Man of the Series’ award in T20Is

During on Sony Network’s cricket talk show, Sehwag stated that India could have a potent pace attack at the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India, if Natarajan continues to perform the way he is doing at the moment.

“India will have a very strong bowling lineup for the T20 World Cup if T Natarajan plays with Bumrah and Bhuvi. The T20 format is such that a bowler who gives less runs today, can get hit tomorrow,” said Sehwag.

“But his execution is very good, whether it is the yorker, slower one or length ball. Bumrah also has the same quality. He will realise after this tour, how big a change it has brought to his career. People will be wanting to learn from him and trying to become like him,” Sehwag added.

Sehwag also recalled how Murali Vijay’s recommendation helped him picking up the pacer in Kings XI Punjab for IPL 2017. He also disclosed that Natarajan once told him that he always wished to play for India but didn’t believe that he would get the chance.

“He had told me that his dream was also to play for India but he didn’t feel that he will be able to play in the IPL or for India,” said Sehwag.

ALSO READ | ‘It has that fine line where I back myself and not become overconfident’: Hardik Pandya explains how he plans a successful run-chase

Natarajan made it to the T20I squad after uncapped spinner Varun Chakravarthy ruled out after suffering a shoulder injury. He was a backup for Navdeep Saini in the ODI squad and proved his mettled after making his debut in the third and final ODI against Australia.