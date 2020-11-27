News updates from Hindustan Times at 9pm: BJP win in Hyderabad polls will mark the beginning of TRS’ end, says JP Nadda and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 20:48 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘BJP win in Hyderabad polls to mark beginning of TRS end’: JP Nadda

The BJP will not rest until it conquers Hyderabad and then Telangana, underlined BJP president JP Nadda on Friday, adding a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the December 1 elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will be the beginning of the end for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Telangana. Read more

India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data

India’s gross domestic product or GDP contracted 7.5% in the quarter ending September in comparison to the same period last year, data released by the Union ministry of statistics and programme implementation (Mospi) showed on Friday. India’s GDP fell by 23.9% in April-June period quarter, worst in decades, amid the coronavirus pandemic-induced which hit businesses and livelihoods across the country. Read more

No Covid impact on road projects, targets on track: Nitin Gadkari at HTLS 2020

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has ruled out any impact of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis on construction and development of roads, including several ongoing greenfield highways and expressways. Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit 2020 on Friday, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said his department is taking all the initiatives to fast-track some of the stalled projects as well. Read more

Garmin launches Forerunner 745 in India for ₹52,900

Garmin India has launched the new Forerunner 745 which is an advanced GPS smartwatch built for runners and triathletes. Specially designed keeping the requirements of athletes in mind, the Garmin Forerunner 745 monitors stats and analyses data to help users in achieving their goals. The users can train with dozens of built-in activity profiles, including triathlon, pool swimming, track running and more. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘Unfortunately, Hardik is not fit enough to bowl,’ Virat Kohli says Team India doesn’t have other all-round options to pick

India are missing the services of Hardik Pandya in the bowling department. The seaming all-rounder is still not cleared to bowl as he is still recuperating from a back injury he suffered last year. Hardik did not bowl during the whole of Indian Premier League 2020 but looked in good knick with the bat for champions Mumbai Indians. He was picked as a pure batsman in India’s playing XI for the first One Day International against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Read more

HTLS 2020: Country and consumers way ahead of govt regulators, says Disney India chairman Uday Shankar

Uday Shankar, (Chairman, Star and Disney India) has said that some amount of responsible behaviour is very important on part of a streaming platform as India is a sensitive country. Without mentioning a film or a show in particular, he said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 that a streaming platform faces backlash when the decision makers believe “what works in one country can work in every other country”. Read more

Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia: Inside India’s richest man’s opulent Rs 15,000 crore Mumbai home

India’s richest man and Reliance Industries’ chairman Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai home, Antilia, which he shares with wife Nita and their three children - Anant, Akash and Isha (who now lives at her Worli home with husband Anand Piramal) is one of the most valuable private residential properties in the world. Read more

He accidentally met ‘Thanksgiving grandma’ after receiving a wrong text, they still celebrate together

Wanda Dench, back in 2016, texted to a wrong number thinking she was messaging her grandson. The person, Jamal Hinton, who received the text, instead of ignoring it, replied. This led to a conversation between the duo, and eventually, ended with a Thanksgiving invitation for Hinton from Dench. What started with an accidental text has now turned into a sweet holiday tradition for them. Read more

‘Biggest IPL ever’ amid Covid: Uday Shankar explains success #HTLS2020

Uday Shankar, President of the Walt Disney Company, Asia Pacific, and Chairman, Star & Disney India explained the success of the 2020 Indian Premier League tournament. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Shankar said that the IPL could even have turned out disastrous if the immense challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown weren’t overcome properly. He revealed that this year’s IPL generated 25-30% greater viewership than previous editions. Watch