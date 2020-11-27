He accidentally met ‘Thanksgiving grandma’ after receiving a wrong text, they still celebrate together

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 19:44 IST

Wanda Dench, back in 2016, texted to a wrong number thinking she was messaging her grandson. The person, Jamal Hinton, who received the text, instead of ignoring it, replied. This led to a conversation between the duo, and eventually, ended with a Thanksgiving invitation for Hinton from Dench. What started with an accidental text has now turned into a sweet holiday tradition for them. For the past four years, they have gotten together every Thanksgiving, along with their families,to celebrate the special day. This year too they did the same but with a bittersweet touch. Dench’s husband Lonnie, who was also an important part of the tradition, passed away earlier this year.

Though Dench and Hinton both miss Lonnie, they decided that they would keep their tradition alive. They celebrated it together. In memory of Lonnie, they also placed his photo at his sit and lit a candle.

Hinton took to Twitter to share two pictures of them together, one from five years ago and another from their recent meeting.

5 years strong! Happy Thanksgiving everyone❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/mHNEkEKLvA — Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) November 26, 2020

Since being shared a few hours ago, his post has gone viral and gathered nearly 8.7 lakh likes. It has also received tons of heartfelt comments from people.

“I look forward to this every year. RIP Mr. Lonnie,” shared a Twitter user. “Hey @Jamalhinton12. Thanks for the updates every year. I ain’t gonna lie though. I woke up this morning looking for your update. Your story with @wandadench and the family has become a Thanksgiving tradition for all of us. We’re all here for y’all every thanksgiving. We all love you,” expressed another. “Oh, my heart,” said a third.