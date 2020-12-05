News updates from Hindustan Times at 9pm: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot alleges, ‘BJP out again to topple my govt’ and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 20:57 IST

‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday again blamed the BJP for trying to topple his government, four months after a political crisis, triggered by the then deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s rebellion, was resolved. Read more

Farmers’ protest: No headway yet, next meeting to be held on December 9

Even after four hours of consultation for the third time after the ‘Dilli Chalo’ protests began, the farmers and the Centre could not reach a common ground on Saturday and the next meeting will be held on December 9, ANI reported. Read more

New Parliament building will be temple of Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Saturday gave details about the new parliamentary building highlighting that the new building will be able to host proceedings with 1,224 parliamentarians during sessions. Read more

2nd T20I, Preview: In-form India aim to cash in against injury-plagued Australia

How things have changed over the course of the week. Last Sunday, India were on the cusp of enduring a series defeat against Australia. But following a couple of wins, including the 11-run victory in Canberra on Friday, India have staged a gutsy comeback in the tour to stand on the verge of a T20 series win. Read more

Fardeen Khan undergoes dramatic weight loss, fans shower his new photos with love and say ‘good to see him back’

Actor Fardeen Khan seems to have lost weight. In new photos outside casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra’s office, he is seen looking considerably leaner, much to the delight of fans. Read more

Mira Rajput is a vision in quirky white chanderi silk cape worth Rs 35k

Even after not being from tBollywood industry, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has made a name for herself as a fashionista. The diva has a girl-next-door vibe and a sartorial sense that everyone not only relates with but also looks up to. Read more

Kid’s viral haircut video gets remixed with Bollywood songs. Perfect ‘lip-synching’ is must-watch

If you’ve been around the Internet recently, then you have seen the viral video of an adorable kid named Anushrut. The recording shows the child being less-than-pleased about getting a haircut. Read more