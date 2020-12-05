e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Mira Rajput is a vision in quirky white chanderi silk cape worth Rs 35k

Mira Rajput is a vision in quirky white chanderi silk cape worth Rs 35k

Mira Rajput has been slaying all-white ensembles for the longest time now. The mother-of-two has emerged as a fashion icon who has a sartorial sense that everyone can relate and look up to and her latest pictures in a chanderi silk cape are no different

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 16:01 IST
Nishtha Grover
Nishtha Grover
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Mira Rajput is a vision in quirky white chanderi silk cape worth Rs 35k
Mira Rajput is a vision in quirky white chanderi silk cape worth Rs 35k(Instagram/mira.kapoor)
         

Even after not being from tBollywood industry, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has made a name for herself as a fashionista. The diva has a girl-next-door vibe and a sartorial sense that everyone not only relates with but also looks up to.

Mira has been quite active on social media lately and her outfits have been making headlines for quite sometime now. One of her recent ensembles that grabbed everyone’s attention was a white cape attire. She wore the ensemble while doing an Instagram live about ‘Indian Fashion and Sustainability’.

For the session, Mira wore a silk cape that had a tapered waist, giving the chic outfit extra elan. The chanderi silk cape had corded sleeves that fall off the shoulders organically. The round neck cape was craftily decorated with cording to give the waist an elegant finish.

The front of the cape had corded details as well. Mira looked like a dream in her all-white outfit. To add a little pop of colour, the 26-year-old opted to wear a pair of statement gold earrings. She also kept the makeup minimal with an on-fleek eyeliner and a subtle pink lip shade.

 

Going with her signature look, Mira left her side-parted blow-dried hair down. Time and again, she has proved that less is more and this white outfit is another testimony to our claim. Mira even posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing the cape and gave it a hilarious caption. “My baby boy loves Spider-Man you see (sic),” it read.

Mira’s ensemble is by Indian fashion label Vaishali S and if you would also like to add it to your wardrobe, we have some news for you. The chanderi silk cape is worth Rs 35,000 on their website.

Hindustantimes

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in July 2015, in a private ceremony. The couple has two kids together.

