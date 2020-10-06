News updates from Hindustan Times: At farmer rally, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi over Air India One and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 17:14 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

At farmer rally, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi over Air India One

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of wasting taxpayers’ money while addressing a farmer rally in Haryana’s Sirsa. Read more

Bihar assembly election 2020: BJP tells LJP not to use PM’s photo in poll campaign

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has objected to the Lok Janshakti Party’s (LJP) bid to use Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pictures during the campaigning for the upcoming three-phase Bihar assembly election. Read more

Quad: India committed to a rules-based world order, says MEA Jaishankar

Against the backdrop of the India-China border standoff, external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said New Delhi remains committed to a rules-based world order, respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty and peaceful resolution of disputes. Read more

Niti Taylor looks stunning in a pink lehenga at her secret ‘Covid’ wedding to Parikshit Bawa. See pics

TV actor Niti Taylor has dropped some shocking news on her fans, she is married! The actor is one of the many people to have had a lockdown wedding, she married her fiancé Pariskshit Bawa in a small ceremony on August 13. Read more

Mercedes to launch EQC: What does luxury electric power mean for India

The electric landscape for mobility in India is at the cusp of a massive change with the central and state governments increasingly looking at ways to popularize both manufacturing as well as buying electric vehicles here. Read more

Remember the viral Chaiwala from Pakistan? He now owns a cafe in Islamabad

In 2016 a blue-eyed tea seller from Pakistan went viral after a photographer named Jiah Ali shared a picture of him on social media. Now, the popular chaiwala (tea seller), named Arshad Khan, is making headlines again for a new and awesome reason. Read more

‘PM Modi gave 1200 sq km land to China to protect his image’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at PM Narendra Modi over Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. Watch

vc 12: This question for Rs 25 lakh stumped Pradeep Kumar Sood. Can you answer it?

The 12th season off Kaun Banega Crorepati kicked off last week and it has already stumped contestants and the viewers with many difficult question. Read more