Remember the viral Chaiwala from Pakistan? He now owns a cafe in Islamabad

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 16:02 IST

In 2016 a blue-eyed tea seller from Pakistan went viral after a photographer named Jiah Ali shared a picture of him on social media. Now, the popular chaiwala (tea seller), named Arshad Khan, is making headlines again for a new and awesome reason.

Khan, who has also been working as a model and actor since he became the Internet’s crush a few years back, is now donning a new hat. Well, sort of. Khan is going back to his tea making roots but now he is the proud owner of a cafe in Islamabad named Café Chaiwala Rooftop.

Khan spoke to Urdu News and shared details about the cafe. He selected a desi aesthetic for the ambience. The bright lights and colours provide the café - which is decorated in fairy lights - a cosy feel. The furniture used also resembles that often seen at dhabas (roadside restaurants) adding to the look and feel of the place. Along with tea, the cafe offers 15-20 dishes for customers to choose from.

Khan also spoke about how the name ‘chaiwala’ holds a special place in his heart, as it is an integral part of his identity and an easy reminder of the journey he has taken.

Khan has been personally posting about his journey as an entrepreneur and the cafe on his Instagram account. This post, shared on October 4, which shows Khan talking about his experiences, has accumulated nearly 5,500 views and many supportive comments.

