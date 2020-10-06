e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / At farmer rally, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi over Air India One

At farmer rally, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi over Air India One

The former Congress president also lashed out at the BJP regarding the handling of the Hathras gangrape case and asked the prime minister to not remain silent over the horrific incident.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 06, 2020 16:23 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses mediapersons in Patiala, Punjab.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses mediapersons in Patiala, Punjab. (HT Photo/Bharat Batish)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of wasting taxpayers’ money while addressing a farmer rally in Haryana’s Sirsa.

The Wayanad MP, while addressing a rally during his ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra (Save the farming)’ in Sirsa’s Dussehra ground, said that PM Modi bought the Air India One because he saw that his friend US President Donald Trump has the Air Force One.

He also raked up the Ladakh issue while addressing a rally in Noorpur in Punjab. “On one hand, PM Modi has bought two aircraft worth Rs 8000 crore. On the other hand, China is at our borders and our security forces are braving harsh cold to protect our borders,” Gandhi said, according to ANI.

When questioned by the media over BJP’s remarks over Rahul Gandhi sitting on a cushion while sitting atop the tractor during the ongoing protests against the farm bill the Congress leader said that the brand new aircraft that has been bought for the prime minister had many comfortable luxury beds onboard.

The former Congress president also lashed out at the BJP regarding the handling of the Hathras gangrape case and asked the prime minister to not remain silent over the horrific incident that has led to nationwide protests. He also harshly criticised the UP government’s response towards the issue saying that chief minister Yogi Adityanath should have shown decency to at least call the incident tragic.

(with agency inputs)

