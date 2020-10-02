News updates from Hindustan Times: At least 500 doctors have succumbed to Covid-19 says IMA and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 12:58 IST

At least 500 Covid-19 doctors have lost their lives, says IMA

At least 500 doctors have succumbed to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country so far, according to the updated list of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday, which is nearly half of the number of claims either settled or under process of being settled by the government to compensate Covid-19 doctors who have lost their lives due to the viral infection.

Hathras gang rape: AAP senior leaders to protest at India Gate today

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said that senior party leaders and members of the Delhi legislative assembly (MLAs) would gather at the India Gate in the evening to protest against the gang rape and murder of a Dalit teenager (19) by four upper caste men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district earlier this week.

Kim Jong Un’s sister reported in public for first time since July

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made her first appearance in state media since July, an absence that had fuelled speculation her power was clipped after she led a contentious pressure campaign against South Korea.

IPL 2020: ‘They have not taken a replacement for him,’ Irfan Pathan explains why CSK is struggling

Three-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings are struggling to find consistency at the moment in the ongoing season of IPL in the UAE. The MS Dhoni-led side started off on the right note, picking up a win over the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener.

Anurag Kashyap ‘vehemently denies’ sexual misconduct charges, provides proof that he wasn’t in India at time of incident

A day after filmmaker Anurag Kashyap appeared for questioning in the sexual assault case filed against him by a female actor, he has denied all accusations in a statement by his lawyer Priyanka Khimani."Mr Anurag Kashyap has denied all wrongdoing in the matter and has provided his statement to the police," the lawyer wrote.

Maruti S-Presso finds 75,000 takers in one year since India launch

Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced that it had sold over 75,000 units of S-Presso in India in a year since it was launched here back on September 30 of 2019. The car is positioned as a mini SUV and while this may only be a way of wooing new buyers, Maruti has been able to strongly position the product in the entry-level segment.

How Covid-19 has gripped India’s urban centres

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; September GST revenue; how Covid gripped India's urban centres; vaccines in the US and other news.