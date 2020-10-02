e-paper
Hathras gang rape: AAP senior leaders to protest at India Gate today

Delhi Police reiterated that all gatherings are prohibited near the India Gate under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)

delhi Updated: Oct 02, 2020 11:58 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Several civil society groups and individuals have called for a protest at the India Gate on Friday to demand justice for the Hathras victim.
Several civil society groups and individuals have called for a protest at the India Gate on Friday to demand justice for the Hathras victim. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said that senior party leaders and members of the Delhi legislative assembly (MLAs) would gather at the India Gate in the evening to protest against the gang rape and murder of a Dalit teenager (19) by four upper caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district earlier this week.

“We will gather in large numbers at the India Gate at 5 pm to protest against the Hathras incident. All our MLAs and several senior leaders are supposed to join us. We demand a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe into the incident, security for the family of the victim, compensation, charge sheet to be filed at the earliest and the case be assigned to a fast-track court,” said Rajendra Pal Gautam, a minister in the Delhi government and an AAP leader.

Also read: Hathras victim’s father demands CBI probe alleging pressure from cops, administration

Several civil society groups and individuals have called for a protest at the India Gate on Friday to demand justice for the Hathras victim.

Activists from the Bhim Army, actor Swara Bhaskar, students’ activists from Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), members of All India Students Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and others have planned to gather at the India Gate on Friday evening to demand justice for the Hathras victim.

On Thursday, Delhi Police reiterated that all gatherings are prohibited near the India Gate under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The prohibitory order banning assembly of four or more persons at one place has been in place since the end of March to ensure that the public comply with social distancing norms amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in the national capital.

