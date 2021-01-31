News updates from Hindustan Times: At Puducherry rally, JP Nadda promises development, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

At Puducherry rally, BJP chief Nadda promises development, employment to youth

A day after confirming his party’s alliance with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu assembly elections slated for this year, BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday visited the neighbouring Puducherry. Read more

Amit Shah to virtually address Bengal rally while BJP placates Matuas

Union home minister Amit Shah, who had to cancel his two-day West Bengal trip in the wake of an explosion outside the Israel embassy in Delhi on Friday. Read more

SoPs for cinema halls and theatres to operate at 100% capacity released

Starting Monday, the cinema halls and theatres across the country can now function with 100% seating capacity but adequate physical distancing measures have to be followed outside the auditoriums, common areas and waiting areas at all times. Read more

India fastest to inoculate 3 million people, over 9 lakh vaccinated in 2 days

India achieved yet another milestone on Saturday when it crossed a milestone of inoculating more than three million healthcare and frontline workers in the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive. Read more

Rakhi Sawant's brother defends her behaviour with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14: 'She knows she is married'

Day after several Bigg Boss 14 viewers, former contestants and television actors slammed Rakhi Sawant for pulling co-contestant Abhinav Shukla's drawstring. Read more

Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after fresh round of angioplasty

The president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly was released from the hospital on Sunday morning. Read more

Hina Khan adds sexy twist to winter style in new photoshoot, we are here for it

There is something special about a black and white image. The way it romanticises with the bygone era, no colour picture can do that and that is exactly what Hina Khan is doing in her latest photoshoot. Read more

Farmers’ Protests: CEA Subramanian calls it political economy | On The Record