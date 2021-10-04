News updates from Hindustan Times: Bhupesh Baghel not allowed to land at Lucknow airport and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Baghel slams UP govt for denying him permission to land en route to Lakhimpur

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for denying his plane permission to land at the Lucknow airport as he was scheduled to visit Lakhimpur Kheri a day after eight people were killed there in violence that broke out after a car hit protesting farmers. He questioned whether civil rights have been abolished in Uttar Pradesh. Read more

Lakhimpur Kheri violence resonates in Punjab, protests held across state

The incident of violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri is resonating politically in Punjab, whose farmers have been protesting at national capital Delhi's borders against the three farm laws passed by the Centre. Read more

Japan lawmakers vote Fumio Kishida as new prime minister

Japan’s Fumio Kishida was appointed prime minister by parliament Monday, and is set to reveal a new cabinet lineup as he seeks to revive support for his ruling party ahead of a general election that could likely come this month. Read more

'Get technology that doesn't make mistakes': Former India players on Devdutt Padikkal's controversial DRS decision

The Indian Premier League 2021 contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings saw a controversial moment played out when opener Devdutt Padikkal was handed a lifeline by the third umpire. The moment took place in the 8th over when Padikkal appeared to nick a delivery from spinner Ravi Bishnoi to PBKS captain and wicketkeeper KL Rahul behind the stumps. Read more

Tata Punch SUV unveiled, may emerge as all-rounder in affordable package

Tata Punch was officially unveiled on Monday and is gearing up for an India launch on October 20. Tata Motors underlined the growing preference for SUVs in the country and added that Punch SUV would be able to cater to the needs of a vehicle with a solid road presence, feature-packed cabin and ability to navigate varied terrains, all in a compact overall proportion. Read more

Shardiya Navratri 2021: Tips to boost your energy levels while fasting

Shardiya Navratri is just round the corner and many of us will be fasting on all nine days dedicated to Goddess Durga's nine avatars. While fasting is a good way to detox, it can also make us sluggish or sleepy as we are not having enough salt or food. But we certainly don't want to feel that way as there is so much to do in Navratri and a lot of get-togethers and events to attend. Read more

Aishwarya Rai is a vision in white as she walks the ramp at Paris Fashion Week, hand-in-hand with Helen Mirren. Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp for a cosmetic brand at the Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. With the Eiffel Tower in the background, a host of stars congregated in celebration of ‘women all over the world’ and walked the ramp for the Le Defile L'Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show in Paris, France. Read more