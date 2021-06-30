News updates from HT: Bengal polls manipulated by fake officers, says BJP and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Fake officers planted to manipulate Bengal polls, alleges BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that fake officers were planted in the election process to manipulate the March-April assembly polls. Read more here.

Children not to be affected severely in next Covid-19 waves. Govt explains why

The Union health ministry on Wednesday clarified on apprehensions of fear and vulnerability surrounding coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in children, especially in the subsequent disease outbreak waves. Covid-19 in children is often asymptomatic and seldom requires hospitalisation, officials said in a statement. Read more here.

Delimitation Commission to visit J&K from July 6 to July 9

The Delimitation Commission tasked to carve out new constituencies in Jammu & Kashmir is set to visit the Union Territory to talk to political parties, district officials, and other stakeholders from July 6-9 as part of the process before the assembly polls are held. Read more here.

Pvt hospitals to procure Covid vaccine doses through CoWIN from July 1

Private hospitals will no longer be able to directly procure Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine supplies from manufacturers, and will have to place their orders through the government’s CoWIN platform, said people familiar with the matter. Read more here.

Taapsee Pannu says she has 'bigger and better' things to do than to respond to Kangana Ranaut: 'I matter a lot'

Taapsee Pannu has said that she has 'bigger and better' things to do than to respond to Kangana Ranaut's comments against her. Without Kangana's name being taken, Taapsee was asked about the trolling she has to endure at the hands of a certain 'A-list actress'. Read more here.

Ali Fazal pairs pinstripe blazer and monochrome separates with Louboutin boots

Actor Ali Fazal just took his fashion game up by a notch, and we are living for this incredible sartorial moment. He is currently busy promoting his recently released anthology on Netflix called Ray, but that hasn’t stopped the actor from pulling off a suave look. Read more here.

Dutee Chand secures Tokyo Olympics qualification, to race in 100m and 200m events

It's official! Dutee Chand is going to Japan. The ace India sprinter has sealed Tokyo Olympics qualification in the 100m and 200m events courtesy of World Rankings quota on Wednesday. Read more here.

Ranveer Singh’s new dramatic look prompts hilarious memes on Twitter

Ranveer Singh often shares pictures of himself in quirky and dramatic outfits. His latest look is no exception. In the recently shared images on the actor’s Instagram, he is seen acing an androgynous look. Read more here.