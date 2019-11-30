News updates from Hindustan Times at 9am: British Police name London knife attacker and all the latest news at this hour

india

Nov 30, 2019

London knife attacker named, was convicted of terror offences in 2012

British police named the man who stabbed two people to death in London on Friday in what the authorities called a terrorist attack as 28-year-old Usman Khan, who had been convicted of terrorism offences and was released from prison last year.

Voting underway in 13 seats in 1st phase of Jharkhand assembly election

Thirteen constituencies in six districts of Jharkhand on Saturday went to Assembly polls in the first of five phases, in which a state minister, eight sitting legislators and state PCC president are key contestants.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government to take floor test today, NCP to get dy speaker post

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will face its floor test on Saturday, when a special two-day sitting of the legislative assembly begins. NCP leader and former speaker Dilip Walse Patil, who was appointed pro-tem speaker on Friday, will conduct the floor test through a head count.

Another woman’s burnt body found in same locality where Hyderabad veterinarian was raped, killed

Two days after a woman veterinarian was raped and set ablaze by four men here, the charred body of another woman, who is yet to be identified,was found in the same locality on Friday. The suspected killing of the unidentified woman was reported from the same area -Shamshabad- where the woman veterinarian was raped and killed by four workers on November 27.

Pragya Thakur has to go. She has undermined BJP’s own position | Opinion

The BJP must be asked to account for the fact that Pragya Thakur was given a ticket to contest the elections to Parliament. By the party’s own self-proclaimed standards of nationalism, Thakur fails on every count, writes Barkha Dutt.

I-League: As new season begins, old realities remain

Rebranded in 2007 from the old National Football League, the I-League finds itself, for the first time in its history, relegated from its top-flight status in India’s football structure, after the Indian Super League’s (ISL) coup d’état earlier this year. But how significantly does it change things for the I-League?

Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Rekha attend wedding reception of Sooraj Barjatya’s son

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Raveena Tandon, along with several others, attended the star-studded wedding reception of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s son Devaansh.

