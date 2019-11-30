e-paper
Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

Another woman’s charred body found in Hyderabad

india Updated: Nov 30, 2019 01:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Hyderabad
Charred body of another woman found near the same area where the veterinary doctor’s body was found.
Charred body of another woman found near the same area where the veterinary doctor's body was found.
         

Two days after a woman veterinarian was raped and set ablaze by four men here, the charred body of another woman, who is yet to be identified,was found in the same locality on Friday.

The suspected killing of the unidentified woman was reported from the same area -Shamshabad- where the woman veterinarian was raped and killed by four workers on November 27.

Assistant Police Commissioner, Ashok Kumar Goud, said some passersby noticed the burnt body and informed them.

Police personnel were rushed to the spot who sent the body to a state-run hospital, he added.

It was not clear whether the woman committed suicide by setting herself ablaze or whether she was killed, he said.

