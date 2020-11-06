News updates from Hindustan Times: Cash-strapped Sabarimala to start express ‘prasad’ delivery and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 12:54 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

Cash-strapped Sabarimala to start express ‘prasad’ delivery

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which runs Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple, has said devotees can book the shrine’s prasad online beginning Friday for home deliveries by post. Read more

India will not accept any shifting of LAC, says CDS General Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that India will not accept shifting of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), in the midst of border tensions with China in the Ladakh sector. Read more

UP sanctions 30-day ad hoc bonus for employees

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday sanctioned ad hoc bonus for its nearly 1.5 million employees. Read more

‘He can never be MS Dhoni’: Gautam Gambhir feels Rishabh Pant ‘has a lot to improve’

MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket and Team India is in search to find their next wicket-keeper batsman to represent the country. Read more

Abhishek Bachchan says dad Amitabh never financed films for him: ‘On the contrary, I have produced Paa for him’

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has spoken about the debate on nepotism again and how people believe he has taken help from his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, to advance in his career. Read more

Meteor 350, Royal Enfield’s most-awaited 2020 offering, launched at Rs 1.75 lakh

Royal Enfield on Friday launched the much-awaited Meteor 350 retro cruiser in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 1.75 lakh. Read more

US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?

One of the most consequential elections in the United States ever has revealed a divided country. Joe Biden is ahead, but hasn’t won in the landslide pollsters expected; Donald Trump seems down but not out, relying on legal challenges; and there remains uncertainty in key swing states. Watch

IPL 2020 | ‘Bumrah and Archer would stand out in any era’: Brian Lara

Brian Lara talks about aspects of T20 cricket that have caught his fancy. Find out who are the young Indian batsmen to have impressed him, while calling the game from Star Sports dugout and who he picks to lift the IPL trophy this year. Read more

Anand Mahindra lends support to initiative for Gateway of India photographers

Anand Mahindra is extremely active on Twitter. Besides sharing interesting, inspiring and hilarious tweets, the business tycoon is known to respond to people who tweet to him with messages or suggestions. Read more