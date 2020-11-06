India will not accept any shifting of LAC, says CDS General Rawat

india

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that India will not accept shifting of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), in the midst of border tensions with China in the Ladakh sector. His comments come on a day the two armies are holding talks to reduce military friction along the contested LAC.

“In the overall security calculus, border confrontation, transgressions and unprovoked tactical military actions spiralling into a larger conflict cannot be discounted,” Rawat said at an event organised to mark the diamond jubilee celebrations of the National Defence College.

The CDS said the situation in the Ladakh theatre was tense and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army was facing unanticipated consequences of its misadventure in the sector because of the Indian military’s “firm and strong” response.

Rawat warned of a collusive threat from China and Pakistan. He said there was constant friction with the two nuclear-armed neighbours with whom India has fought wars and their acting in collusion posed an “omnipresent danger of regional strategic instability with the potential for escalation.”

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India was determined to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of unilateralism and aggression, no matter what the sacrifice.

The minister said peace could only be ensured through the ability to deter war. “Perhaps the most fundamental lesson that the roller coaster of the rise and fall of nations taught us was that peace cannot necessarily be achieved by a desire for peace but by the ability to deter war. Unfortunately, the mere desire to seek peace, if not reciprocated by others, does not necessarily succeed in building a harmonious environment in a world beset by conflicting ideas of security, sovereignty and national interests,” Singh said.