Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra lends support to initiative for Gateway of India photographers

Anand Mahindra lends support to initiative for Gateway of India photographers

Anand Mahindra was tagged in a tweet about the initiative and replied to it.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 09:56 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“I remember having had my pic taken by one of them when I was a child,” tweeted Anand Mahindra.
“I remember having had my pic taken by one of them when I was a child,” tweeted Anand Mahindra. (File Photo)
         

Anand Mahindra is extremely active on Twitter. Besides sharing interesting, inspiring and hilarious tweets, the business tycoon is known to respond to people who tweet to him with messages or suggestions. Yet another example of this happened today.

Lizzie Chapman, CEO and Co-Founder of ZestMoney, tweeted about an initiative for photographers who clicked pictures of people at Gateway of India.

“I started a small fundraiser to give a Diwali gift to one group who is really struggling,” she tweeted. “Amazed how generous folks have been and not just with money, but also ideas for a sustainable solution,” she wrote further, adding, “Help the Iconic Gateway of India Photographers”. Chapman also shared a link for the fundraiser.

In her next tweet, she requested people to help reach her goal. She also added, “And please RT in the hope that @anandmahindra spots this and helps fund a more sustainable program”.

Mahindra noticed the tweet and replied. “My heart goes out to them. I remember having had my pic taken by one of them when I was a child,” he wrote.

The tweet, posted last evening, has received over 600 likes. Many praised the gesture in the comments section.

“What a wonderful thought and kind gesture,” wrote a Twitter user. “Salute,” posted another.

“We have bank details and IDs for 70 of these men and will distribute the money fairly amongst them. If we manage to raise more money than this we will set up a trust that will help them to up-skill and promote themselves as event photographers,” says the fundraiser page.

