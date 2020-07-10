News updates from Hindustan Times: China and India should be partners, not rivals, says Chinese ambassador and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 17:08 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

China and India should be partners, not rivals: Chinese ambassador to India

New Delhi: India and China need peace rather than confrontation and should work together to maintain peace and tranquillity along their disputed border until they find a “reasonable solution” to the complicated issue through negotiations, Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong said on Friday. Read more

Vikas Dubey was hit on his chest, arm as he tried to escape from police: Report

Vikas Dubey, the Uttar Pradesh gangster accused of killing eight policemen last week, was on Friday hit by four bullets in the retaliatory firing by members of the Special Task Force (STF) who tried stop him from escaping near Kanpur city, news agency ANI reported. Read more

Vikas Dubey killed: Watch Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav & Mayawati’s response

Gangster Vikas Dubey has been killed in an encounter by the UP police after he reportedly tried to flee following an accident. Politics has now escalated over the matter with the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the BSP questioning the Yogi government. Watch to know more

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praises ‘New Zealand origin Delhiite’ for donating plasma, tweets video

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to share a video of YouTuber Karl Rock. The chief minister praised Rock for donating plasma at Delhi government’s plasma bank at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) hospital located in Vasant Kunj. Read more

The Old Guard movie review: Charlize Theron is back in beast mode in massively entertaining Netflix film

Netflix is no longer just in the original movie business, it’s in the franchise business. Not to be outdone by the other players in the market, which often fall back on legacy titles when the going gets tough, the streamer is well on its way to creating a legacy of its own. Read more

‘One of the best exponents of reverse swing’: Sachin Tendulkar’s huge praise for veteran pacer

From Imran Khan to Wasim Akram, and from Zaheer Khan to Waqar Younis, reverse swing is an art that has turned bowlers into legends. Some of the biggest seamers in world cricket have employed reverse swing in their arsenal as they went about toppling the opposition’s batting order. Read more

Alaya F’s home made coffee mask is perfect to get rid of dark circles, puffiness and more

Bollywood newcomer Alaya F has been very productive with her time at home during the lockdown, imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and has been posting some very interesting and helpful workout tips, healthy recipes and sharing her home made skincare routine as well. Read more