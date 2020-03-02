News updates from Hindustan Times: Coronavirus spreads to over 60 countries, global toll reaches 3,000 and all the latest news

india

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 09:07 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at this hour.

Coronavirus spreads to over 60 countries, global toll reaches 3,000

The number of countries hit by the virus climbed past 60, and the death toll worldwide reached at least 3,000. New fronts in the battle opened rapidly over the weekend, deepening the sense of crisis that has already sent financial markets plummeting, emptied the streets in many cities and rewritten the routines of millions of people. Read more.

Parliament opens today, turbulent session on cards

Opposition parties said on Sunday they will raise the issue of Delhi’s communal riots, which have killed at least 42 people and injured about 350 others, and seek answers from the central government over alleged police lapses when the second leg of Parliament’s budget session begins on Monday. Read more.

Delhi’s Shiv Vihar residents recall horror when 170 cars went up in flames

In north-east Delhi’s Shiv Vihar, over a hundred vehicles now lay wrecked in two parking lots — gutted in the communal riots last week. At least 170 vehicles were parked in two adjacent private parking lots. All of them were set on fire by the rioters on Monday night. Read more.

SC to decide today whether to refer Article 370 issue to larger bench

The Supreme Court will decide on Monday whether or not the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, that granted special privileges to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, should be heard by a larger seven-judge bench. Read more.

India vs New Zealand: ‘Batsmen didn’t do enough for the bowlers’ - Virat Kohli reacts after series loss

Speaking at the end of the India vs New Zealand match, Virat Kohli said that his side was not able to execute the right plans and that, the batsmen failed to step up and get the runs.With this win, New Zealand pocketed all the 120 points which were on offer in the ICC World Test Championship points table. Read more.

Kriti Sanon recalls Luka Chuppi memories on Mimi set, teaches Coca Cola step to director Laxman Utekar

As Luka Chuppi completed one year of its release on Sunday, actor Kriti Sanon went down memory lane with director Laxman Utekar on the sets of her upcoming film Mimi. Kriti also shared pictures of the whole crew dancing to Luka Chuppi song Coca Cola on the Mimi sets.Read more.