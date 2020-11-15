News updates from Hindustan Times: Covid-19 free certificate mandatory at Sabarimala and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 21:07 IST

Covid-19 free certificate mandatory for pilgrimage at Sabarimala

The Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala opened for the two-month-long annual pilgrimage season on Sunday evening. The new head priest took charge on the opening day but pilgrims will be allowed to trek to the hilltop shrine from Monday morning. Read more

Yogi Adityanath visits Kedarnath ahead of closure ceremony for winter

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath along with his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat reached Kedarnath on Sunday afternoon to attend Monday’s ceremony for closing of the portals of the shrine. Read more

Mayawati names new UP BSP chief, signals strategy for 2022 polls

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati, on Sunday, named Bhim Rajbhar as the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit president with an eye on other backward castes (OBC) votes in the 2022 assembly election. Read more

Lewis Hamilton lets tears flow as he clinches record 7th F1 title

After winning a difficult race to equal Michael Schumacher’s record of seven Formula One championships on Sunday, the hardest thing for Lewis Hamilton was containing his emotions. Read more

Children bullied in school are likely to develop violent behaviour in future: Study

It is likely that the children who went through bullying in school, may develop a violent behaviour in later years of their lives, as per the findings of a new study led by scientists at the University of Cordoba and the University of Cambridge. Read more

Inside Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Diwali bash: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday party with team of Shakun Batra’s next

Siddhant Chaturvedi has finally shared a glimpse of the Diwali bash he hosted at his residence on Friday. It was attended by the team members of his upcoming film being directed by Shakun Batra. Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday also partied with the Gully Boy actor. Read more

After Ladakh child’s salute goes viral, ITBP honours Nawang: Watch him march

The Indo Tibetan Border Police honoured 5-year-old Nawang Namgyal from Chushul, Ladakh. A video of the child saluting passing soldiers went viral in October. ITBP had tweeted about the ‘enthusiastic kid’ saluting with ‘high josh’. Watch here