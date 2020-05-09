News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi court rejects bail plea of accused in Delhi riots and all the latest news

india

Updated: May 09, 2020 09:22 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi court rejects bail plea of accused in north-east Delhi riots

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail application of Shahrukh Pathan, accused in the north-east Delhi riots, stating that the fundamental right to protest against government policies cannot extend to disturbing public order. Read more

4 Pak soldiers killed in retaliatory fire; 3 posts destroyed

At least four Pakistani soldiers were killed and as many injured in India’s retaliatory firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch sector on Thursday, an Indian army officer said on Friday. Read more

Drunk e-rickshaw driver kills infant daughter in Bengal; lynched by villagers

A 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district stabbed his seven-month-old daughter to death in an inebriated state and grievously injured his wife on Friday, police said. Read more

Pence spokeswoman, married to top Trump adviser, diagnosed with coronavirus

US Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, the wife of one of President Donald Trump’s senior advisers, has tested positive for the coronavirus, raising alarm about the virus’ potential spread within the White House’s inner most circle. Read more

Life in times of Covid-19: Hacks to help ease that boxed-in feeling

By now, even the introverts have had enough. Weeks of staying in, shuttling between the living and bedroom, the family constantly in your face, and no change of scene can take its toll on anyone. Read more

Voice commands for empowerment: How Amazon Alexa is helping people with disabilities live their lives better

Can you walk till the end of the room to turn off the light? Can you type a message to your friends to let them know how your day went? Can you read the morning newspaper with ease? If you can, you are among the 98% population of India that is fully capable of living their lives independently. Read more

India’s fuel demand nearly halves in April amid national lockdown

India’s fuel demand dipped 45.8% in April from a year earlier, as a nationwide lockdown and travel curbs to combat the spread of novel coronavirus eroded economic activity. Read more

Punjab Board class 10th exams cancelled, students promoted based on pre-Board marks

In view of the Covid-19 situation in the state, Punjab government has cancelled the class 10th exams saying that students will be promoted based on their performance in pre-Board exams. Read more

Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez promote new song Tere Bina at his farmhouse: ‘This is our cheapest production’

Salman Khan has been accompanied by his industry friends Jacqueline Fernandez and Waluscha De Sousa during his more than a month-long stay at his Panvel farmhouse during lockdown. Read more

Watch| ‘Reusable upto 50 times’: IIT Delhi startup launches antimicrobial face mask