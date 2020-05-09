e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez promote new song Tere Bina at his farmhouse: ‘This is our cheapest production’

Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez promote new song Tere Bina at his farmhouse: ‘This is our cheapest production’

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez were interviewed by Loveyatri actor Waluscha De Sousa ahead of the release of their new music video, Tere Bina.

bollywood Updated: May 09, 2020 08:58 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan during the interview at his Panvel farmhouse.
Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan during the interview at his Panvel farmhouse.
         

Salman Khan has been accompanied by his industry friends Jacqueline Fernandez and Waluscha De Sousa during his more than a month-long stay at his Panvel farmhouse during lockdown. Salman and Jacqueline have shot a music video titled Tere Bina in the farm premises and sat for an in-house interview as part of the song promotions.

Salman has shared a video on Instagram where the actors are being interviewed by Waluscha. Salman reveals he had the song in his mind since long but it couldn’t fit in any of his films made under his production house. He went on to add “This is my cheapest production.”

 

Jacqueline added, “We are used to shooting songs on very big productions, taking large amount of days costume, hair makeup and weeks of prep but all of a sudden we find ourselves working with a team of three people (Salman, Jacqueline and a DOP). For the first time I found myself checking lighting and moving props around. It was a great experience to know that you can use what comes your way and make the most of any situation.”

Salman said they shot for the song over 4 days from 5:30 pm to around 6:30 pm. He said, “You don’t need a hairstylist, you don’t need makeup . This is a learning experience for me that three people can very easily shoot a song.”

They also talked about how they also struggled with the internet speed while sending the video across to editors. “Everyone is using wifi. The internet speed was so slow. It used to take us 24-36 hours to download some files. Everything went back and forth for 70-80 times.”

Also read: Baarish 2 review: Asha Negi, Sharman Joshi’s drama is as torturous as Mumbai’s annual rain chaos

Salman and Jacqueline have already released their individual music videos during lockdown. While Salman has sung and featured in a song titled Pyaar Karona which was also shot during lockdown, Jacqueline saw the release of her music video, Genda Phool.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India reports 3,320 new Covid-19 cases, 95 deaths in 24 hours
India reports 3,320 new Covid-19 cases, 95 deaths in 24 hours
Industry body CII says Rs 15 lakh crore package required for economic revival
Industry body CII says Rs 15 lakh crore package required for economic revival
Across the country, migrants still forced to walk thousands of miles
Across the country, migrants still forced to walk thousands of miles
Need pragmatic, positive and bold action to get back to work | Opinion
Need pragmatic, positive and bold action to get back to work | Opinion
Nothing more embarrassing: Harbhajan on getting dismissed by Gilchrist
Nothing more embarrassing: Harbhajan on getting dismissed by Gilchrist
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
India’s fuel demand nearly halves in April amid national lockdown
India’s fuel demand nearly halves in April amid national lockdown
Please do not use it: Hayden reveals Dhoni’s reaction on his ‘mongoose bat’
Please do not use it: Hayden reveals Dhoni’s reaction on his ‘mongoose bat’
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In