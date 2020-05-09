Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez promote new song Tere Bina at his farmhouse: ‘This is our cheapest production’

bollywood

Updated: May 09, 2020 08:58 IST

Salman Khan has been accompanied by his industry friends Jacqueline Fernandez and Waluscha De Sousa during his more than a month-long stay at his Panvel farmhouse during lockdown. Salman and Jacqueline have shot a music video titled Tere Bina in the farm premises and sat for an in-house interview as part of the song promotions.

Salman has shared a video on Instagram where the actors are being interviewed by Waluscha. Salman reveals he had the song in his mind since long but it couldn’t fit in any of his films made under his production house. He went on to add “This is my cheapest production.”

Jacqueline added, “We are used to shooting songs on very big productions, taking large amount of days costume, hair makeup and weeks of prep but all of a sudden we find ourselves working with a team of three people (Salman, Jacqueline and a DOP). For the first time I found myself checking lighting and moving props around. It was a great experience to know that you can use what comes your way and make the most of any situation.”

Salman said they shot for the song over 4 days from 5:30 pm to around 6:30 pm. He said, “You don’t need a hairstylist, you don’t need makeup . This is a learning experience for me that three people can very easily shoot a song.”

They also talked about how they also struggled with the internet speed while sending the video across to editors. “Everyone is using wifi. The internet speed was so slow. It used to take us 24-36 hours to download some files. Everything went back and forth for 70-80 times.”

Also read: Baarish 2 review: Asha Negi, Sharman Joshi’s drama is as torturous as Mumbai’s annual rain chaos

Salman and Jacqueline have already released their individual music videos during lockdown. While Salman has sung and featured in a song titled Pyaar Karona which was also shot during lockdown, Jacqueline saw the release of her music video, Genda Phool.

Follow @htshowbiz for more