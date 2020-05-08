Iulia Vantur asked when she is marrying Salman Khan, says ‘spending your life with someone’ more important than papers

bollywood

Updated: May 08, 2020 14:43 IST

For decades, fans have been waiting for Salman Khan to get married. When he was linked to Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur, they hoped that he would settle down with her.

During an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Iulia was asked when she is getting married to Salman. She laughed and said, “Oh God! This question goes on and on and on. I think it is more about how people feel about each other. Spending time together is more important than any other stuff. At one point, I was asked the same question on and on and on. Even my parents were asking me, ‘When you are going to get married?’”

“I said, ‘Mom, do you want me to be happy or just get married?’ Because to get married just like that… I can get married to someone tomorrow, you know. That was the last time she ever asked me about this. I think it is more important to be happy with someone, spend quality time and have a connection... Spending your life with someone, more than papers and all those things,” she added.

Currently, Iulia is spending the lockdown with Salman at his farmhouse in Panvel. Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha De Sousa and Niketan Madhok, among others, are also quarantining with them.

Recently, Iulia shared a video in which she, Salman, Jacqueline, Waluscha, Niketan and others were seen loading sacks of ration onto bullock carts, lorries and mini trucks. “All the people u see in the video were isolated together for the last 7 weeks, so there was no need for social distancing or masks, on the property. Spread positive energy and love,” she wrote in her caption when asked why they didn’t practise social distancing.

Iulia will soon make her Bollywood debut with Prem Soni’s much-delayed film Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala.

