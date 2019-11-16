News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi-NCR air quality remains in ‘severe’ category and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 12:55 IST

Delhi-NCR air quality remains in ‘severe’ category after marginal improvement

Air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘severe’ zone on Saturday morning with the air quality index (AQI) showed a marginal improvement. Government pollution monitoring agencies had forecast that a significant improvement in air quality was expected on Saturday. Read more.

Lok Sabha Speaker to chair all-party meeting today ahead of winter session

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will hold a meeting on Saturday with the leaders of all parties in the House for the smooth functioning of Parliament during the winter session which is beginning from Monday. The meeting will be held in the Parliament Library Building at 3.30 pm. Read more.

Navy’s MiG jet crashes in Goa, pilots eject safely

A MiG 29K fighter jet of the Indian Navy crashed shortly after taking off in Goa on Saturday, officials said.Both the pilots, who are trainees, have ejected safely and a search and rescue operation is on, they added. Read more.

‘Sharp increase’ in Pakistan’s efforts to illegally get N-tech: Berlin

The German government believes there has been a “sharp increase” in Pakistan’s activities in recent years to illegally procure technology used in nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) weapons, according to official documents. Read more.

India vs Bangladesh: They move it in, they move it out, they light up Indore

Ishant Sharma took the new ball, he landed it on a length and got it to swerve past the outside edge of Shadman Islam. He pitched it up more, drew the batsman forward and then shaped it past his outside edge. One over negotiated - Umesh Yadav had the new ball from the other end. With rhythmical bowling run-up, he angles the ball across Islam and then Imrul Kayes. Read more.

Amitabh Bachchan on future of movie theatres: ‘Can Mughal-e-Azam be watched on small screen with same excitement’

Expressing concern over the future of movie theatres in the age of digital entertainment, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Friday suggested that films should be released first on big screens and then on online platforms and devices, but cautioned that realistic pricing of tickets and good content were a must to draw people out of their sofas. Read more.

Exploring Movember vanity: How to sport different moustache and beard styles this No-Shave November

Movember a linguistic blend of words for moustache, ‘mo’, and November is an annual event involving the growing of moustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s suicide. Read more.