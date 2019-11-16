e-paper
Lok Sabha Speaker to chair all-party meeting today ahead of winter session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government is expected to take forward its legislative agenda during the session including several bills.

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 11:22 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Om Birla will hold a meeting on Saturday with the leaders of all parties in the House for the smooth functioning of Parliament during the winter session.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will hold a meeting on Saturday with the leaders of all parties in the House for the smooth functioning of Parliament during the winter session which is beginning from Monday.

The meeting will be held in the Parliament Library Building at 3.30 pm.

While the government is expected to lay thrust on its legislative agenda during the meeting, the opposition parties are likely to raise the issues of their concern during the session which will continue till December 13.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will also convene an all-party meeting on November 17.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government is expected to take forward its legislative agenda during the session including several bills.

Among the bills expected to be taken up is on regularising 1,728 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. A bill to penalise people who assault doctors on duty may also be brought in the session.

The government will also bring bills to replace two ordinances on -- corporate tax rate cuts and ban on e-cigarettes.

It will be the second session since Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to the office with a bigger majority for a second successive term.

