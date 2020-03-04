News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi Police’s ‘sweet warning’ to people spreading hate messages and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 09:11 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Not done’: Delhi Police’s ‘sweet warning’ to people spreading hate messages

The Delhi Police have issued a “sweet warning” to people who are spreading hate messages on social media. DCP New Delhi posted a collage of screenshot on Twitter on Tuesday evening with same message being spread by different handles. Read more.

How India is bolstering its quarantine facilities to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Two floors in the new super-speciality block of Safdarjung Hospital have been set aside for isolating persons suspected to have been infected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Read more.

SWAT personnel with sophisticated guns trigger scare at upscale Gurugram condo

The residents of Mapsko Casabella in Gurugram’s Sector 82 woke up to a shock early on Tuesday when more than 60 personnel of the Delhi Police surrounded their condominium in search of a gangster. Little did they know that their neighbour of five months was a most-wanted man with a reward of Rs 6.5 lakh for his arrest. Read more.

Most of those injured, killed in Delhi riots were young men, shows hospital data

Most of those injured and killed in the two-day communal riots in northeast Delhi were young men, according to data from Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, which received the highest number of casualties and injured. The hospital received 279 persons who were injured in the violence and 38 persons who were either brought dead or died during treatment. Read more.

WhatsApp rolls out dark Mode on Android, iOS: 5 things you should know about it

WhatsApp has finally rolled out the much awaited dark mode feature on its platform. The feature is available on both the company’s Android and iOS based apps. Read more.

Management ‘playing with career of Wriddhiman Saha’: Former India chief selector questions decision

Sandeep Patil, the former chief selector of the Indian cricket team, is not very happy with the way the current management has been handling Wriddhiman Saha. After keeping wickets in the home season, Saha was trumped by Rishabh Pant to don the wicket-keeping gloves in New Zealand and this has not gone down too well with Patil who questioned the thinking of the management. Read more.

Ranveer Singh responds to Hrithik Roshan’s post about inspiring his towel look: ‘Sax god’

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently shared a picture of himself in a peculiar new look. In the photo, he was seen wearing a red T-shirt but paired it with a towel. And now, a day later, Ranveer has finally responded to the post. “Sax God,” he wrote, adding a drooling-face emoji. Read more.