e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘Not done’: Delhi Police’s ‘sweet warning’ to people spreading hate messages

‘Not done’: Delhi Police’s ‘sweet warning’ to people spreading hate messages

The police are aggressively monitoring social media to curb the spread of hate messages after Delhi violence.

india Updated: Mar 04, 2020 08:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Police personnel at Shiv Sihar in Northeast Delhi where violence broke out last week and claimed the lives of more than 40 people.
Delhi Police personnel at Shiv Sihar in Northeast Delhi where violence broke out last week and claimed the lives of more than 40 people. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
         

The Delhi Police have issued a “sweet warning” to people who are spreading hate messages on social media. DCP New Delhi posted a collage of screenshot on Twitter on Tuesday evening with same message being spread by different handles.

“Hey guys! Not done. You have taken the job of spreading hatred so brazenly. Rest assured, we are watching you all, and mighty well. While we know some of these are fake IDs, be sure of our capabilities to hunt you down. Take this as a sweet warning!” the tweet said. 

The Delhi Police are aggressively monitoring social media and spread of information on the internet in the wake of violence in Northeast Delhi in which 46 people have been killed.

Authorities had said last week that they will invoke provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (under sections 153A and 505C) and the Information Technology Act to take strict action against those who are found circulating hate messages on WhatsApp, or other social media channels.

Action is taken under Section 153A for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth and Section 505C for making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report with intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community.

The move is aimed at dealing with rumours on social media.

A committee of the Delhi Assembly has even launched a WhatsApp number and an email ID where people can send complaints regarding hate messages or fake news from social media platforms. “Today, we held the second meeting of the committee where we launched a WhatsApp number along with an email ID. People can share their complaints here against any hate messages which can cause communal disharmony. The phone number is 8950000946 and email ID is dvscommittee@delhi.gov.in,” chairman of the committee and Greater Kailash MLA, Saurabh Bharadwaj, said on Tuesday.

The violence in Jafrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar areas of northeast Delhi has claimed at least 46 lives and left over 200 injured.

A large number of properties have been damaged. Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police personnel.

tags
top news
Autoclave seized from Chinese ship can be for Pak’s Shaheen II Nuke Missile
Autoclave seized from Chinese ship can be for Pak’s Shaheen II Nuke Missile
Pulwama strike was pushed back a week, JeM man tells NIA
Pulwama strike was pushed back a week, JeM man tells NIA
Hate speech cases against politicians to be heard by Supreme Court today
Hate speech cases against politicians to be heard by Supreme Court today
Airport, flight, dinner, clinic: On the trail of Delhi’s Patient Zero
Airport, flight, dinner, clinic: On the trail of Delhi’s Patient Zero
5 Things you should know about WhatsApp’s dark mode feature
5 Things you should know about WhatsApp’s dark mode feature
Bajaj opens Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 bookings, test ride details inside
Bajaj opens Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 bookings, test ride details inside
Italian couple visited 6 districts before testing positive for coronavirus
Italian couple visited 6 districts before testing positive for coronavirus
SWAT personnel with sophisticated guns trigger scare at upscale Gurugram condo
SWAT personnel with sophisticated guns trigger scare at upscale Gurugram condo
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news