Delhi: Reporting fake news, hate messages can earn you Rs 10,000

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 21:42 IST

Whistleblowers of hate messages, whose complaints are turned into FIRs, will be awarded Rs 10,000 by the Delhi government, the peace and harmony committee of Delhi Assembly said on Tuesday.

The panel, which held its second meeting on Tuesday, also announced that it will hold a peace meeting in the riot-hit north-east Delhi on March 5.

To launch its campaign against rumours and fake news, the Assembly committee launched a WhatsApp number (8950000946) and an email ID — dvscommittee@delhi.gov.in — where people can send complaints on fake videos and reports from social media platforms that can cause communal disharmony.

“These numbers will be widely publicised through every possible way, which will include advertisements on TV, radio, newspapers and other mediums. Hoardings and unipoles will be put up in public spaces, schools, bus stops, Metros, hospitals and government offices,” Saurabh Bharadwaj, chairperson of the peace committee and the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP)’s MLA from Greater Kailash said.

Bharadwaj said the panel has also decided that a peace meeting will be organised with six MLAs of violence-hit area on February 5 in north-east Delhi. “This meeting will be attended by prominent religious leaders and people from civil society. The committee has also decided to invite the Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava in this peace meeting to send a message of harmony and brotherhood,” he said.

When asked about the reason behind holding peace meeting on Thursday, the committee members said the intention was to organise the interaction before Holi (March 10) and the Friday prayers.

“The meeting should send a message of communal harmony to avoid any tension during the time of a religious festival,” said Bharadwaj.

The committee also decided that informers of hate messages, whose complaints are converted into FIRs, will be rewarded with Rs 10,000, which it claimed is a first by any state in India.