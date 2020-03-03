Ranveer Singh responds to Hrithik Roshan’s post about inspiring his towel look: ‘Sax god’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 20:43 IST

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently shared a picture of himself in a peculiar new look. In the photo, he was seen wearing a red T-shirt but paired it with a towel.

“Pic courtesy : @iam_sentinel. Fashion inspiration courtesy : I guess @ranveersingh,” he captioned his post. And now, a day later, Ranveer has finally responded to the post. “Sax God,” he wrote, adding a drooling-face emoji.

Ranveer and even his actor wife Deepika Padukone have previously confessed how they are big fans of Hrithik. “It’s amazing how my husband and I can sit together and appreciate a guy. That video of him (Hrithik) feeding me cake was a wakeup call for filmmakers to cast us together,” Deepika had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview. She had also earlier tweeted about how Hrithik looked like ‘death by chocolate’ pastry in War.

Hrithik is currently vacationing in Dubai. In the photo, the actor is also seen with an injury on his right ankle which is covered with a bandage. This did not escape the attention of Hrithik’s Super 30 co-star Mrunal Thakur who expressed concern. Commenting below the actor’s post, Mrunal wrote that she loved the funny caption and added: “What happened to your foot?”

Commenting on Hrithik’s post, a fan called him “Fashion icon” while a user trolled him saying “Sanskaari Krish”. Another user suggested that the actor is looking nice in his “lungi” and he should try his luck in South films.

Also read: Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff poses with Shraddha Kapoor at a special screening on his birthday

Hrithik was also recently signed by US-based Gersh Agency. According to Deadline, the agency will represent Hrithik along with celebrity management firm, KWAN, in India and manager Amrita Sen.

Hrithik, son of actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. He is one of the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry with films like Fiza, Mission Kashmir, Koi... Mil Gaya, Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, Guzaarish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath, Krissh franchise, to his credit.His last two releases -- Super 30 and War -- have been box office smash hits.

Follow @htshowbiz for more