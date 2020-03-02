e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan wears towel in public, credits Ranveer Singh as his inspiration. See pics

Hrithik Roshan wears towel in public, credits Ranveer Singh as his inspiration. See pics

Check out Hrithik Roshan’s post where he credits Ranveer Singh for his new fashion sense. The actor is seen wearing a towel.

bollywood Updated: Mar 02, 2020 17:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hrithik Roshan looks gorgeous even as he goes about in a towel.
Hrithik Roshan looks gorgeous even as he goes about in a towel.
         

Bollywood sttar Hrithik Roshan, who is currently in Dubai, has shared an interesting picture. The actor is seen teaming a white towel with red tee and has called Ranveer Singh as his fashion inspiration.

Sharing the pictures, Hrithik wrote on Instagram, “Pic courtesy : @iam_sentinel Fashion inspiration courtesy : I guess @ranveersingh .” Along with his red t-shirt and towel combination, he has a black sling bag hanging across his body as he walks barefoot on grass.

Also read:  Rohit Shetty on Delhi riots: ‘If we stay quiet, things will fall in place’

While Hrithik wants the attention on his new fashion sense, fan were quick to spot the bandage on his right foot. Even industry colleagues did not miss the bandage. Praising the caption, Hrithik’s Super 30 co-star Mrunal Thakur asked, “What happened to your foot?”

Hindustantimes

It is not the first time Ranveer was credited for some one else’s fashion. Earlier last year, Ranveer’s wife and actor Deepika Padukone partied with Priyanka Chopra at a Met Gala after-party in a yellow dress and animal print coat. She later shared two of Ranveer’s flamboyant looks on her Instagram stories and gave credit where it was due. While Ranveer was seen dressed in a florescent suit in one, he was wearing the style twin of Deepika’s monochrome overcoat in the other. “Say what?” she wrote with the photo.

Hindustantimes

Talking about her love for Hrithik, Taapsee had recently said, “I am a fan of Hrithik Roshan. I went up to him on Dia’s (Mirza) birthday and confessed that I really wanted to click a selfie with him. But instead of clicking a picture right now, I will wait and conspire that we do a movie together, and I’ll take my chance then.”

Hrithik has had two consecutive hits last year - Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 and Sidharth Anand’s War that also featured Tiger Shroff in a parallel role. While War entered the Rs 300 crore club at the domestic ticket windows, Super 30 also had a successful run at the box office. As per reports, Hrithik has been signed by US-based agency, Gersh. The agency will represent Hrithik along with celebrity management firm, KWAN, in India and manager Amrita Sen.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Playing with fire’: Judge cautions Pawan Gupta lawyer on plea to stop hanging
‘Playing with fire’: Judge cautions Pawan Gupta lawyer on plea to stop hanging
2 positive cases of coronavirus detected in Delhi and Telangana, says govt
2 positive cases of coronavirus detected in Delhi and Telangana, says govt
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
Hyderabad techie kills wife, 2 kids, commits suicide: Cops
Hyderabad techie kills wife, 2 kids, commits suicide: Cops
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
Bose speakers, air purifier and more: 2020 Creta interiors revealed
Bose speakers, air purifier and more: 2020 Creta interiors revealed
‘Find out what happened, can’t come with half questions’: Kohli fumes at reporter - WATCH
‘Find out what happened, can’t come with half questions’: Kohli fumes at reporter - WATCH
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news