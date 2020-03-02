Hrithik Roshan wears towel in public, credits Ranveer Singh as his inspiration. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 17:23 IST

Bollywood sttar Hrithik Roshan, who is currently in Dubai, has shared an interesting picture. The actor is seen teaming a white towel with red tee and has called Ranveer Singh as his fashion inspiration.

Sharing the pictures, Hrithik wrote on Instagram, “Pic courtesy : @iam_sentinel Fashion inspiration courtesy : I guess @ranveersingh .” Along with his red t-shirt and towel combination, he has a black sling bag hanging across his body as he walks barefoot on grass.

While Hrithik wants the attention on his new fashion sense, fan were quick to spot the bandage on his right foot. Even industry colleagues did not miss the bandage. Praising the caption, Hrithik’s Super 30 co-star Mrunal Thakur asked, “What happened to your foot?”

It is not the first time Ranveer was credited for some one else’s fashion. Earlier last year, Ranveer’s wife and actor Deepika Padukone partied with Priyanka Chopra at a Met Gala after-party in a yellow dress and animal print coat. She later shared two of Ranveer’s flamboyant looks on her Instagram stories and gave credit where it was due. While Ranveer was seen dressed in a florescent suit in one, he was wearing the style twin of Deepika’s monochrome overcoat in the other. “Say what?” she wrote with the photo.

Talking about her love for Hrithik, Taapsee had recently said, “I am a fan of Hrithik Roshan. I went up to him on Dia’s (Mirza) birthday and confessed that I really wanted to click a selfie with him. But instead of clicking a picture right now, I will wait and conspire that we do a movie together, and I’ll take my chance then.”

Hrithik has had two consecutive hits last year - Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 and Sidharth Anand’s War that also featured Tiger Shroff in a parallel role. While War entered the Rs 300 crore club at the domestic ticket windows, Super 30 also had a successful run at the box office. As per reports, Hrithik has been signed by US-based agency, Gersh. The agency will represent Hrithik along with celebrity management firm, KWAN, in India and manager Amrita Sen.

