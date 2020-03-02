Rohit Shetty on Delhi riots: ‘If we stay quiet, things will fall in place’

bollywood

A week after deadly communal riots in the national capital claimed the lives of at least 46 people, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has said that the best thing for Indian to do in this situation is “stay silent”. He was speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming cop drama, Sooryavanshi, in Mumbai.

Shetty was quoted as saying by PTI, “It’s a very serious issue and a lot of people are talking about it. The best thing right now for all of us would be to stay calm. Our officials, the government, our people are there... It’s easy to talk about what people have gone through there while doing an event here. So, the best thing, right now, for entire India would be to stay silent.”

In the violence that broke out in the north-east region of Delhi between February 23 and February 25, at least 46 people were killed. The Delhi Police has registered 254 FIRs and arrested or detained 903 persons in connection with the violence so far, according to PTI.

Shetty said that riots were scary, but said that the chief minister and others were doing all that they could to control the situation. “Everyone’s been talking and the chaos is increasing. If we stay quiet, things will fall in place. There’s a chief minister, others are there. Has anyone seen riots? You’ll be s**t scared. One should never engage in it. I can give a lecture, people will praise me on social media. But right now, we all should stay silent about it for a few days... Until it is sorted, let’s us not speak,” he said.

At the trailer launch, Shetty was also asked whether his Singham films and Simmba glorified police brutality and encounters. However, he denied the allegations and said that his films did not contain any police brutality.

“Police brutality hai hi nahin meri film mein. Tu galat film dekh ke aayi hai (There’s no police brutality in my film. You have watched the wrong film). Wrong question,” he told reporters.

Sooryavanshi features Akshay Kumar in the eponymous role, as Anti-Terror Squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi. The film will see him trying to prevent a deadly attack in Mumbai, with the help of Ajay Devgn’s Inspector Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Inspector Sangram Bhalerao.

Katrina Kaif plays a doctor and Akshay’s wife in Sooryavanshi. The film will hit the theatres on March 24.

