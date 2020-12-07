News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi records 1,674 new coronavirus cases, daily positivity rate drops 3.15% and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 21:16 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi records 1,674 new coronavirus infections, daily positivity rate drops 3.15%

After experiencing a severe third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Delhi is now witnessing a steady dip in the number of new cases of the infection. On Monday, the national capital recorded 1,674 fresh Covid-19 cases and 63 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the official health bulletin. Read more

Kerala to move Supreme Court over farm law this week

Kerala will move the Supreme Court against the new farm law in a couple of days, said state agriculture minister VS Sunil Kumar. He said since agriculture falls in the concurrent list, new law encroaches upon the rights of states and it was against the federal structure of the country. Read more

India, Nepal discuss creation of cross-border economic zones

India and Nepal on Monday reviewed the development of cross-border trade infrastructure and discussed ways to boost trade and investment, including the creation of cross-border economic zones. Read more

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Preview: Stats, form indicate a whitewash

Considering India’s record against Australia in the shortest format of the game especially in Australia, it really shouldn’t be a surprise if Virat Kohli’s men go on to win the third and final T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday to blank the hosts 3-0. Who would have thought this was possible when India ended November with a bag full of questions and little hopes of finding the answers. But strange things happen in cricket, especially with the change of formats. Read more

AK vs AK trailer: Anil Kapoor has to find kidnapped Sonam Kapoor in a clash of ego with ‘sasta Tarantino’ Anurag Kashyap

The first trailer for Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK is out and it promises a lot of chaos. The film pits filmmaker Anurag Kashyap against Anil Kapoor in a clash of egos. Read more

CEO of fashion company resigns to focus on family, prioritize wife’s career

The chief executive of online fashion retailer Zalando is stepping down to focus on his family, saying his wife’s career should “take priority” in the coming years. Read more

Watch: ‘Shameless double standards’: BJP attacks opposition over farmers’ protest

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out at the opposition parties over the protest by farmers. Prasad said that the UPA government had done the same when it was in power and added that they are opposing only for the sake of it. ‘The Congress, in their 2019 manifesto, had promised to repeal the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act and make trade of agricultural produce including export free from all restrictions,’ Prasad said. Watch here