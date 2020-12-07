e-paper
Home / India News / Delhi records 1,674 new Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate dips to historic low

Delhi records 1,674 new Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate dips to historic low

As per the health bulletin, the recovery rate of Delhi has also increased in the last 24 hours to 94.57% from 93.55% on Thursday with total recovered patients at 5,61,732.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 19:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
A health worker in PPE kit while collecting swab samples to test for Covid-19 infection, at Bengali Market, in New Delhi.
After experiencing a severe third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Delhi is now witnessing a steady dip in the number of new cases of the infection. On Monday, the national capital recorded 1,674 fresh Covid-19 cases and 63 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the official health bulletin.

Delhi’s positivity rate plummeted to 3.15 per cent, according to Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

The health minister further said this is the lowest positivity rate in six months and urged the citizens to keep practising Covid-19 precautions.

“In a month positivity declined to 3.15% today from 15.26% on 7th Nov. During the same period RTPCR positivity reduced to 6.68% from 30.20%.Lowest positivity in last 6 months. Steadily corona cases and positivity coming down.Hope this will continue.Please observe all precautions,” Satyendar Jain said on Twitter.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Sunday, “I am glad that the third wave also seems to be getting weak. Delhi fought a v difficult war against corona.”

However, the number of RT-PCR or Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction tests conducted on Sunday were less as compared to the number of tests conducted on Saturday. The total number of RT-PCR tests conducted on Saturday were 32,023, while only 21,362 RT-PCR tests were done on Sunday. RT-PCR test is considered to be most authentic and accurate for covid testing. RT-PCR tests provide more true results in contrast to RAT or rapid antigen tests.

As per the health bulletin, the recovery rate of Delhi has also increased in the last 24 hours to 94.57% from 93.55% on Thursday with total recovered patients at 5,61,732. The total active caseload of coronavirus in Delhi after the release of Sunday’s report stands at 22,486 and the total coronavirus cases tally now stands at 5,93,924.

