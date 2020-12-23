News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi’s daily Covid tally drops further with 871 new cases logged in last 24 hrs and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 20:54 IST

Delhi records 871 new Covid-19 cases as recoveries cross 600,000

The daily number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Delhi fell further on Wednesday, as the national capital logged 871 new infections in the previous 24 hours, according to the government’s Covid-19 dashboard. With this, the capital city’s Covid-19 tally reached 619,618. Read more

Karnataka revises night curfew schedule, to be imposed from tomorrow till Jan 1

The Karnataka government revised the night curfew timings in the state, which is being brought in as a precautionary measure in accordance with the central government’s advice amid fears of a new variant of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) detected in the United Kingdom. Read more

Stalker strangles teenager, sets body on fire in Andhra Pradesh

An 18-year-old girl was set ablaze after being strangled by her stalker in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district late on Tuesday night, the police said. The accused is in police custody. The half-burnt body of the girl was found in an agriculture field at Badanapalli village on the outskirts of Dharmavaram town on Wednesday morning. Read more

Uttarakhand HC seeks state’s reply on suggestion to ban UK tourists during Mahakumbh

Uttarakhand high court on Wednesday directed the state government to file a reply on the suggestion to ban entry of tourists and pilgrims from the UK during the four-month-long Mahakumbh fair which will begin from January. The development comes in the wake of the surfacing of the new strain of Covid-19 virus in the UK. Read more

US Covid-19 relief bill has new law providing for up to 10 years in prison for illegal streaming

A piece of legislation has been added to the much-awaited Covid-19 stimulus bill, passed by the US Congress after months of negotiation, that severely punishes streamers who pirate large amounts of copyrighted content. Read more

‘For me, national duty comes before everything else’: Former India spinner Dilip Doshi says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been in Virat Kohli’s shoes

Indian captain Virat Kohli’s decision to return home for the birth of his first child in the middle of the Test series in Australia has led to several current and former cricketers giving their opinion on the issue. While the BCCI accepted Kohli’s request and granted him paternity leave, several former India cricketers have been of the opinion that Kohli should have put playing for India ahead of his personal interest. Read more

Soul movie review: Jamie Foxx adds the magic touch to Pixar’s mindbending musical

Disney has a history of appropriating cultures for profit, but it’s also a studio that has always been conscious of the changing times. Soul, the new Pixar movie, is a confident stride in the right direction. Read more

Apple iPhone 12 mini review: A fierce, little device

Ever since I wrote my first smartphone review I have been cribbing about how big phones are a nightmare. How women can’t fit them into our astoundingly shallow pockets and always have to carry a bag or a purse everywhere just so we have a place to keep our devices and not end up dropping or losing them. Read more

Twitter asks netizens to roast 2020. Responses will leave you in splits

Within a few days 2020 will come to an end. From the pandemic to the wildfires, this year seemed like a series of unfortunate events. So, it’s no wonder that when Twitter shared a tweet asked people to ‘roast’ 2020 they didn’t wait to come up with all sorts of replies. Read more

Watch: Army Chief Gen Naravane visits Ladakh; reviews situation along LAC