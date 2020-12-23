Delhi records 871 new Covid-19 cases as recoveries cross 600,000

india

Dec 23, 2020

The daily number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Delhi fell further on Wednesday, as the national capital logged 871 new infections in the previous 24 hours, according to the government’s Covid-19 dashboard. With this, the capital city’s Covid-19 tally reached 619,618.

The total number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Delhi crossed 600,000-mark to reach 601,268 as 1,585 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, giving it a recovery rate of 97.03%, the dashboard showed. The number of fresh fatalities also came down, with 18 people succumbing to the disease as against 25 from the previous tally. This means that the virus has thus far claimed a total of 10,347 lives in Delhi. The number of active cases, meanwhile, also fell and is currently at 8,003.

The 871 new Covid-19 cases were from a total of 87,861 samples tested in the preceding 24 hours, the data also showed. This is an increase of 5,475 from the previous number of Covid-19 tests.

Earlier in the day, Dr Gauri Agarwal, founder of Genestring Diagnostic Labs, which is handling Covid-19 testing of all passengers at the Delhi airport, told news agency ANI that a total of five passengers who arrived at the Delhi airport on two flights last night, had tested positive. Around 470 passengers who arrived on the two flights were tested, Dr Agarwal further said.

Positive samples are being sent to NCDC, Delhi for genome sequencing. Only after a few days, it can be confirmed if it is the same strain or a different strain: Dr Gauri Agarwal, founder, Genestring Diagnostic Lab https://t.co/RBgs1B6qKK — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2020

“Positive samples are being sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi for genome sequencing. Only after a few days, it can be confirmed if it is the same strain or a different strain,” she added.

The government had on Monday announced a temporary ban on flights from the United Kingdom till December 31 after a new coronavirus strain was discovered there. The ban came into effect at 11:59 pm on Tuesday. The government has also made RT-PCR testing of passengers arriving from the UK mandatory.