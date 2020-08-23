News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi to set up camps, help construction workers register for welfare funds and all the latest news

india

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 16:49 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi to set up camps, help construction workers register for welfare funds

Delhi’s labour minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said that the government would set up camps in all 70 assembly segments in the national capital to help construction workers get registered for a state-run welfare fund. The facility would be available for 20 days, starting on Monday, he said. Read more.

Serum Institute clarifies after reports claim free Covid-19 vaccine shots in 73 days

Serum Institute of India (SSI), which has entered a manufacturing partnership with AstraZeneca to produce Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, has issued a clarification, denying reports that the shot may be launched in 73 days as “completely false and conjectural”. Read more.

‘Get together and find a new chief’: Sonia Gandhi in response to letter on leadership

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has responded to a letter written by a group of party leaders, who sought a complete overhaul of the organisation, saying that all of them should get together and find a new chief as she does not want to carry out the responsibilities any further, people familiar with the development said. Read more.

Pune Police shares a clip from The Office to convey this important message

Are you a fan of the sitcom The Office? If so, then this post by the Pune Police, which relays an important message about cyber safety, may evoke a special kind of appreciation in your comedy-loving soul. But if the answer to the previous inquiry is no, worry not, this advisory share, nonetheless, has a vital message which is beneficial for all. Read more.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Restaurateur shares video of chocolate Ganesh idols, wows people

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with gusto across the nation. The Internet is filled with all sorts of images and videos of Ganesh idols created using eco-friendly materials. From idols embedded with seeds to those designed using dry fruits, social media platforms are flooded with such content. Read more.

Asus ROG Phone 3 review: Compromise? What’s that?

In 2018 when Asus introduced its first ROG gaming smartphone, it did take everyone by surprise. The beastly handset (at its time) carried a really distinctive look, packed the best of specs that were out there and a bit more in terms of dual USB ports, air triggers and the massive battery. Read more.

Dolly Parton’s mural, celebrating her position on Black Lives Matter, attracts tourists in Nashville

George Floyd’s murder in police custody earlier this year had shaken America into a Black Lives Matter movement that not only trickled to other parts of the world, in the heart of an ongoing pandemic, but has also stabbed the conscience of the white including country singer Dolly Parton. Read more.