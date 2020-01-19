News updates from Hindustan Times|‘Don’t understand why’: Bangladesh PM on India’s citizenship law and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 16:56 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Don’t understand why’: Bangladesh PM on India’s amended citizenship law

Sheikh Hasina’s comments mark the first time the Bangladeshi premier has publicly spoken on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) that has created considerable disquiet in Bangladesh. Read more

Sanjay Raut backs Faiz Ahmed Faiz, says BJP painted him anti-Indian

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday attacked the Centre for branding those who show dissent as traitors and said the BJP has spawned a culture where religious zealots have labeled Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz anti-Indian for his iconic poem ‘Hum Dekhenga’. Read more

‘Oppn putting women in anti-CAA protests to vitiate atmosphere’: Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday lashed out at the Opposition for “misleading people over Citizenship Amended Act (CAA)” and triggering unrest in the country. Read more

‘Watch dirty films and do nothing’: Niti Aayog member backs J-K Internet ban

NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat on Saturday claimed that the suspension of internet services in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 more than five months ago did not have a “significant effect” on the economy because it was used to only watch “dirty films”. Read more

‘Unfair, not logical’ - Former Australia batsman slams Rishabh Pant snub in 3rd ODI

Pant was not picked in the 2nd ODI due to concussion, but was fit to play on Sunday. He was seen doing his drills this afternoon but India decided to play KL Rahul as the keeper and Manish Pandey as the specialist batsman. Read more

Javed Akhtar gives update on Shabana Azmi’s health: ‘She is in ICU but all scan reports positive’

A day after veteran actor Shabana Azmi was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, her husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar has said that her condition is not serious. Read more

Jack Reacher author Lee Child to pass on writing duties to his author-brother Andrew Grant. Here’s what you need to know

Lee Child, aka James Grant, the best-selling author of the Jack Reacher novels is handing over the writing duties to his younger brother, Andrew Grant, to be published under the pen name Andrew Child. Read more

Realme 5i gets December security patch: Here are top 5 tricks you can try in colorOS

Realme, earlier this month, launched the Realme 5i in India for Rs 8,999. Now, less than two weeks after its launch, the phone has received its first software update. Read more