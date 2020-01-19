Jack Reacher author Lee Child to pass on writing duties to his author-brother Andrew Grant. Here’s what you need to know

art-and-culture

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 16:28 IST

One of present-day’s most successful authors, Lee Child, is also one of the judges of the 2020 Booker Prize. His first Jack Reacher novel, Killing Floor was published in 1997. James Grant who writes under the famous pen name Lee Child, now 65, even considered killing off the vigilante hero according to reports, who is played by superstar Tom Cruise in the film adaptations. The book character, however, stands at 6ft 5ins.

The protagonist of the books is a former major in the US Army military police who turns vigilante hero, traversing across the US and few other parts of the world investigating dubious and dangerous situations. The novels, a total of 24 in number have been translated into 40 languages. There also exists a short story collection by the author. Recently it’s also been announced that a TV-series commissioned by Amazon Prime Video is on its way. That’s a lot more excitement coming up for Jack Reacher fans.

With the release of the new book, due to release in October 2020, his brother Andrew Grant, 51, who will write under the pen name Andrew Child, will share the writing duties with his brother. Andrew Grant is already an established author, having written the David Trevellyan series, Cooper Devereaux series and other works.

In a statement by Lee Child, that the author also posted on his official Facebook page and Twitter handle, he says: “I love my readers and know they want many, many more Reacher stories in the future. I would love to make that promise, but realistically I’m aging out of being able to keep it. A few more, maybe, but not many, many more. So I have decided to pass the baton to someone who can keep that promise. I chose the best tough-guy writer I have read in years - my brother Andrew Grant. We share the same DNA, the same background, the same upbringing. He’s me, fifteen years ago, full of energy and ideas. He was the first to read Killing Floor all those years ago, and was the world’s first Reacher fan. We’re going to work on the next few together, and then he’ll strike out on his own. I’m excited to read what he comes up with, because I’m betting it will be great. If I’m Reacher, then so is he. Maybe more so. Trust me – this is going to be the real deal.”

Here are some of the books by Lee Child that you must-have to know more about the author’s writing style and the widely-loved character, Jack Reacher:

No Middle Name: Twelve stories shed light on Jack Reacher’s past, where and how he grew up and developed into the wandering avenger who has caught the fancy of many readers around the world.

Past Tense: Deep in the New England woods, Jack Reacher sees a sign to a place he has never visited before – it’s the town where his father was born. But when he arrives he is told that no one named Reacher ever lived there. Now he wonders who’s lying...

Night School: Jack Reacher is fresh off to a secret mission. The Army pats him on the back and sends him to a school with only three students: An FBI agent, a CIA analyst, and himself. There is something sinister going on, it’s signs of a world gone mad.

Never Go Back: Jack Reacher has finally made it to Virginia. But the woman he’s meeting isn’t where she’s supposed to be and before Reacher knows it, there’s a lot that’s not quite the way it’s supposed to be. This book was turned into the screenplay for the second Jack Reacher film starring Tom Cruise.

One Shot: Six shots. Five dead. A heartland city thrown into terror. But within hours the cops have it solved. A slam-dunk case. Apart from one thing. The accused gunman refuses to talk except for a single phrase: Get Jack Reacher for me.

Jack Reacher lives off the grid. He’s not looking for trouble. But sometimes trouble looks for him. What could connect the noble Reacher to this psychopathic killer? This is the novel the first Jack Reacher movie was based on.

