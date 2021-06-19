Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

News updates from HT: PM, President condole demise of DPIIT secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 12:59 PM IST
File photo: DPIIT secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra. (Mint)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

DPIIT secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra passes away, PM, President condole demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed sorrow over the death of department of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) secretary Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra. Read more

Indian funds in Swiss banks rose over 20,000 crore? Centre refutes claim

The government on Saturday refuted reports Indians were allegedly holding black money in Switzerland and said it has reached out to Swiss authorities to verify details about the deposits. Read more

Light moment on the mountains: Doctors in PPE kits dance to 'Kala Chashma'

A video of two doctors, wearing PPE kits and dancing to a Bollywood song, was shared on Twitter by Union minister Jitendra Singh. "Happy to see our frontline healthcare workers relieving their stress after finishing door-to-door vaccination drive in far-flung hilly terrains of district Doda," the minister tweeted. Read more

Congress leaders greet Rahul Gandhi on birthday, party to observe 'Sewa Diwas'

Birthday greetings flowed in for Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and member of parliament from Kerala's Wayanad, as the veteran leader turned 51 on Saturday (June 19). Read more

'The toss hasn't happened yet': Steyn says India 'more than welcome' to make changes to Playing XI for WTC final vs NZ

Besides weather, if there is one question that has emerged as the hot topic among Indian cricket fans in the last 24 hours, it is about their Playing XI for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl. Read more

Kangana Ranaut misses 'anti national librus', wants them to join Koo: 'They had started to love my sweet torture'

Actor Kangana Ranaut is missing her days on Twitter when she would be caught up in a feud with someone, ever so often. Kangana was banned from Twitter in May for sharing incendiary tweets after the West Bengal elections. Read more

Father’s Day: Irrfan Khan to Aamir Khan, meet Bollywood's reel feminist fathers

Happy Father's Day: Feminism and patriarchy have become the latest buzzwords and dominate conversations across every aspect of life, whether it's entertainment or politics. Read more

‘Gen Zs ka Saas Bahu English Drama’: Smriti Irani misses Game of Thrones, shares witty post

Game of Thrones (GOT), an American fantasy series, has developed a loyal fan following across the world. Turns out, Smriti Irani is among them too. If you’re someone who misses GOT, then this post by the minister will speak to your heart. Read more

Watch | RIP Milkha Singh: The 'Flying Sikh' leaves lasting legacy on Indian sports

