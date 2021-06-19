Congress leaders greet Rahul Gandhi on birthday, party to observe 'Sewa Diwas'

Birthday greetings flowed in for Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and member of parliament from Kerala's Wayanad, as the veteran leader turned 51 on Saturday (June 19). Much like last year, the grand old party has planned to observe Rahul Gandhi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' this time as well, distributing essential items, including face masks, medicine kits, and cooked meals free-of-cost among the people in the national capital who have faced the brunt of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Birthday wishes for Rahul Gandhi on this day ranged across the political spectrum. While Congress leaders and the party's various regional units took to their official Twitter handles to post greetings for their leader, members of the opposing BJP camp were also seen reciprocating the sentiment as well. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan wished Rahul Gandhi on his birthday and prayed for his long life. Union minister of state Babul Supriyo, too, extended birthday greetings to the Congress leader and wished for his good health.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari and the leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, also extended their respective birthday greetings for Rahul Gandhi.

My very best wishes to @rahulgandhi for a splendid birthday and a happy and fulfilling year ahead. #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi @incindia pic.twitter.com/cDMGkPdjIt — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 19, 2021

Birthday greetings to Shri @RahulGandhi ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 19, 2021

Delhi Congress workers, under the leadership of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Chaudhary Anil Kumar, will distribute masks, medicine kits, cooked meals, water, and other items to people in the 272 wards of the municipal corporations of the national capital, the organisation said in a statement.

The Congress leaders will also visit the families of those who have lost their near and dear ones to the deadly coronavirus, and extend help and support to them, said Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies)