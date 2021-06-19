Home / India News / Congress leaders greet Rahul Gandhi on birthday, party to observe 'Sewa Diwas'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo)
india news

Congress leaders greet Rahul Gandhi on birthday, party to observe 'Sewa Diwas'

The Delhi Congress has said that it will observe party leader Rahul Gandhi's birthday as "Sewa Diwas" and distribute essential items, including face masks and medicine kits, free-of-cost to the people
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 10:42 AM IST

Birthday greetings flowed in for Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and member of parliament from Kerala's Wayanad, as the veteran leader turned 51 on Saturday (June 19). Much like last year, the grand old party has planned to observe Rahul Gandhi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' this time as well, distributing essential items, including face masks, medicine kits, and cooked meals free-of-cost among the people in the national capital who have faced the brunt of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Birthday wishes for Rahul Gandhi on this day ranged across the political spectrum. While Congress leaders and the party's various regional units took to their official Twitter handles to post greetings for their leader, members of the opposing BJP camp were also seen reciprocating the sentiment as well. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan wished Rahul Gandhi on his birthday and prayed for his long life. Union minister of state Babul Supriyo, too, extended birthday greetings to the Congress leader and wished for his good health.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari and the leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, also extended their respective birthday greetings for Rahul Gandhi.

Delhi Congress workers, under the leadership of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Chaudhary Anil Kumar, will distribute masks, medicine kits, cooked meals, water, and other items to people in the 272 wards of the municipal corporations of the national capital, the organisation said in a statement.

The Congress leaders will also visit the families of those who have lost their near and dear ones to the deadly coronavirus, and extend help and support to them, said Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi congress rahul gandhi rally + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.