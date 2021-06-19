Kangana Ranaut misses 'anti national librus', wants them to join Koo: 'They had started to love my sweet torture'

Actor Kangana Ranaut is missing her days on Twitter when she would be caught up in a feud with someone, ever so often. Kangana was banned from Twitter in May for sharing incendiary tweets after the West Bengal elections.

Talking about how Instagram is not the place for debates, Kangana Ranaut said in a note on her Instagram Stories, "This place has no scope for any conversations and exchange of ideas, I am not interested in your clothes and skin I want to see deeper I want to see your mind and intellect, yes it is useful for influencers and home grown businesses and I am happy for them but anti national librus are my jam.... I am born to demolish them I miss them here I am sure they are also missing me because they love bdsm secretly they had started to love all the whipping and sweet torture I gave them .... Come to Koo my loves I miss you all."

After being banned from Twitter, Kangana had said in her first post on Koo, “Hello everyone .... working nights this is lunch break for #Dhaakad crew. why not Koo now. This is a new place will take time to get fimiliar magar bhade ka ghar bhade ka hota hai, apna ghar kaisa bhi ho apna hota hai (a place taken on rent is never one’s own, your own place is always yours).”

Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna shared Kangana’s first post after she joined the platform in February and wrote, “This was @kanganarofficial’s first koo. She‘s right in saying Koo is like her home while everything else is rented.”

A Twitter spokesperson had said that Kangana had violated its rules on several occasions, especially the ‘hateful conduct’ and ‘abusive behaviour’ policies. In a statement, responding to her ban, Kangana had said, “Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. Fortunately I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering."