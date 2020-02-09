News updates from Hindustan Times: EC defends ‘delay’ in releasing Delhi poll percentage and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 20:57 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9PM.

‘Accuracy important’: EC defends ‘delay’ in releasing Delhi poll percentage

The Election Commission on Sunday said that there was no delay in releasing the final voter turnout percentage for the Delhi Assembly Election held a day earlier. The poll panel’s statement at a press conference in New Delhi came amid allegations by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party that the poll body was delaying declaring the voting figures.

‘Who are you showing your strength?’: Raj Thackeray asks anti-CAA protestors

MNS chief Raj Thackeray lent support to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at his public rally in Mumbai on Sunday and questioned those opposing the legislation that aims to expedite Indian citizenship to the minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. He also demanded the expulsion of Bangladeshi and Pakistani ‘infiltrators’ from the country.

Soldier kills 26 in Thailand’s bloodiest shooting spree, shot dead after 16 hrs

A soldier with a grudge gunned down 26 people and wounded 57 in Thailand’s worst shooting spree before he was fatally shot inside a mall in the country’s northeast on Sunday, officials said. It took police sharpshooters 16 hours to end the crisis.

The SC’s order on Internet shutdown is wrong | Opinion

For the general public, such judgments do more than signify nothing — they actively erode confidence in the SC. It is one thing for the SC to decide in favour of the government — criticising courts on the basis of whom the judgment benefits is often a tempting but overly simplistic exercise. But it is entirely another when it does not decide a case at all, writes Arghya Sengupta.

Kalki Koechlin announces birth of baby girl, names her Sappho.

Actor Kalki Koechlin, who welcomed a daughter a few days ago, has named the newborn Sappho. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to thank everyone for their wishes on the arrival of the munchkin in her life. She also praised the women who go through “gruesome” pregnancy.

Dhruv Jurel’s lightning fast stumping draws comparisons from MS Dhoni- WATCH

India U19 team wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel achieved a sensational stumping dismissal in the U19 World Cup final against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom. Twitterati was quick to compare Jurel with former India captain MS Dhoni, who has been known for lightning quick stumping work throughout his career.

Oscars 2020: From Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn to Angelina Jolie - The best in fashion, ranked

Oscars fashion history is often remembered for the extraordinary and eccentric outfit choices that included torn denim, sequinned jumpsuits and even Indian headdresses on some actors. A stylist predicts that this year will be a return to extravagance in terms of colour, shapes, sequins on the red carpet. Before the 1990s, several celebrities chose their red carpet dresses.

