Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission defends ‘delay’ in release of voting percentage data, says accuracy is important

india

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 19:54 IST

The Election Commission on Sunday claimed that there was no delay in releasing the final voter turnout percentage for the Delhi Assembly Election held a day earlier.

“There was no delay, we wanted to come to you with exact figure and exact percentage rather than speculating,” said an official of the poll panel at a press conference in New Delhi amid allegations by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party that the poll body was delaying declaring the voting figures.

Releasing the final voting percentage, Delhi chief electoral officer said a total of 62.59 % of votes were cast in polling held on Saturday, which was a two percent increase from the Lok Sabha polls last year.

The commission said it was busy with the poll process and it was now ready for the announcement of the final voting figure after its tabulation.

“Our returning officers were busy throughout the night and then in scrutiny and therefore it took some time. We need to appreciate that maintaining accuracy is very important for data entry. I think this has been done in good time,” said Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh, explaining how the voting percentage figure is tabulated.

The commission also dismissed questions raised by AAP leaders over a Babatpur poll officer seen with an EVM machine after polling had ended last evening and said the officer was carrying a reserve EVM machine and not the one that had been used in polls.

“The sector officer was assigned two booths and was issued with two sets of reserve EVMs. He was carrying one of the EVMs when some people saw him and questioned him,” the EC official said.

He added that all the political parties were briefed on the incident and shown relevant documents and the machine in question on Sunday and they are satisfied.

AAP leaders had earlier today claimed the EC was delaying the announcement and alleged foul play at the behest of party’s rival in Delhi, the BJP.

“Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?” Kejriwal had tweeted.

The voting ended at 6 pm on Saturday and the last voting percentage figure released by the commission came soon after and it stood at 61.46%.

Exit polls forecast a comfortable majority for AAP with the BJP finishing a distant second.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in Ballimaran assembly constituency at 71.6 percent while the lowest voter turnout was recorded in Delhi Cantonment at 45.4 percent. 71.22 % of votes were cast in Seelampur, which recorded the second-highest votes.