Exit polls predict a comfortable majority for Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 20:07 IST

Four exit polls have projected a comfortable majority for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party which had led a fierce election campaign focused on his government’s achievements during the past five years.

The exit polls, a poll of voters taken immediately after they exit the polling stations, have projected a vast improvement in the seats netted by the Bharatiya Janata Party over its 2015 performance. Exit polls do often get their numbers wrong.

CHANNEL/AGENCY AAP BJP+ INC+ Others Times Now-IPSOS 44-50 20-26 0 0 Republic-Jan Ki Baat 48-61 9-21 0-1 0 ABP-CVoter 49-63 5-19 0-4 0 NewsX-Neta App 53-57 11-17 0-2 0 India Today-Axis 59-68 2-11 0 0

(An election exit poll, not always known to be correct, is a poll of voters taken immediately after they exit the polling stations.)

In 2015, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP had won 67 of the 70 seats in a record performance that was considered impossible to repeat right from the beginning. The BJP had won the remaining three seats.

TimesNow-IPSOS Exit Poll

The TimesNow-IPSOS exit poll released by the news channel has projected 44 seats for the Aam Aadmi Party and 26 seats for the BJP. The Congress, according to this exit poll, would not be able to open its account.

NewsX-POLSTRAT

An exit poll released by news channel NewsX-POLSTRAT has projected between 50-56 seats to AAP and 10-14 seats for the rival BJP.

Republic-Jan ki Baat

The Republic-Jan ki Baat exit polls has projected between 48 and 61 seats for AAP and a range of 9-21 for the BJP. It says the Congress could possibly win one seat. According to this exit poll, AAP was estimated to get 51 per cent of the votes cast in the assembly election, only a marginal drop from the 54 per cent votes that Kejriwal’s party had secured in 2015 when it delivered a spectacular performance with 67 seats.

ABP News-C Voter

ABP News-C Voter exit poll has also predicted a clean sweep for Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party in its projections flashed after the end of polling. It says Kejriwal’s party will win a minimum of 49 seats and a maximum of 63 followed by BJP’s tally which can be anywhere between 05-19. Like other exit polls, it says Congress will finish third with a maximum of four seats .

Delhi Assembly election campaign

The exit polls indicate that the BJP, which was considered a distant second just a few months back, appears to have bounced back on the strength of its campaign that extensively focused on Shaheen Bagh and attacked people who were against the citizenship law - and the AAP that was seen to support them - as “anti-nationals”.