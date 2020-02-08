Delhi Exit Poll Results Live Update-India Today-Axis Poll says Kejriwal’s AAP can break its own record

india

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 21:05 IST

The statement by Aam Aadmi party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday morning seems to be coming true going by the prediction made by India Today-Axis poll, which sees AAP overtaking its 2015 tally if the party’s wins touch the exit polls’ maximum range.

India Today- Axis Poll has set a range of 59-68 seats for AAP, one better than the number of seats won by the party in 2015 if it corners the maximum number of seats projected by the exit poll. It has set a range of 2-11 seats for the BJP, which is unlikely to enthuse party supporters, and no seats for the Congress, in line with the projections of several other pollsters.

The voting in 70 Assembly seats ended at 6 pm today and with little over 57% voters having exercised their franchise by then as per the initial figures. The election commission said the percentage was likely to rise after revision of the figure. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Delhi witnessed a triangular contest between AAP, BJP and Congress this year. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had showcased its development work to woo voters in a bid to recapture the seat of power. The BJP, however, alleged that AAP government was not able to deal with the law and order problems in the national capital. The Congress too targeted AAP and made a pitch to voters to choose a party which gave the national capital a progressive government under Sheila Dikshit.

Exit polls have come up short in the past on several occasions and there is no telling if the projections will hold true this time. 2015 elections is a case of point, when exit polls had predicted AAP’s return but were way off the mark in projecting the number of seats party would eventually win.

The AAP, however, defied all the predictions and won 67 seats, leaving just three for the BJP. The Congress drew a blank.

A total of 67.12 % votes were cast in 2015 elections and AAP had won 54% of all those votes then but it dipped sharply to 26% in the municipal elections in 2017 and 18% in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, when it couldn’t even open its account.