Delhi Exit Poll 2020 - Times Now-IPSOS predicts return of Kejriwal, BJP’s improved showing

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 19:39 IST

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going to form the government again in Delhi, the Times Now-IPSOS exit poll projected on Saturday.

The AAP is expected to win 44 seats in the Assembly elections, and BJP is predicted to win 26 seats. Congress, according to the exit poll, is unlikely to win any seat. The polling in Delhi Assembly elections ended at 6 pm today.

The Times Now-IPSOS projections give AAP 51% of popular votes and 40% to the BJP, which will be an improvement on 2015 numbers if the projections are found to be correct on February 11, the day of counting of votes. Congress, however, is shown hovering around 6% mark, making it a poor third.

CHANNEL/AGENCY AAP BJP+ INC+ Others Times Now-IPSOS 44 26 0 0 India Today-Axis 00-00 00-00 00-00 00-00 Republic-Jan Ki Baat 48-61 9-21 0-1 0 ABP-CVoter 00-00 00-00 00-00 00-00 NewsX-POLSTRAT 50-56 10-14 0 0

The AAP had won 67 of 70 seats in the 2015 Assembly elections, forming the government in Delhi. The BJP had won three, and the Congress failing to win even a single seat. AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said after casting his vote today that he hopes his government will come back to power in Delhi.

Delhi Exit Poll Results Live Update

However, it remains to be seen how accurate exit polls turn out to be. They had predicted AAP’s return in 2015, but were way off the mark when it came to the number of seats.

The exit polls had said that AAP was likely to bag between 31 and 54 seats in the 70-member assembly. But, the party swept the polls, winning way more seats than what the exit polls had predicted.

The exit polls had also said in 2015 that the Bharatiya Janata Party could bag 17-35 seats. Here too, they went wrong, as the BJP could manage to win only three seats. Most of them were, however, correct when it came to Congress. They had said that the party would be routed, winning no seat or at best four seats. The Congress did not win any seat in the national capital in 2015.

The AAP had campaigned aggressively for the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, showcasing the good work they have done in the last five years. AAP chief Kejriwal had even released a report card of his government’s work.

The AAP government had doled out freebies in months before the Assembly elections. These include free rides for women in Delhi metro and buses, free electricity upto 200 units and water bill slashed to half.

(An election exit poll, not always known to be correct, is a poll of voters taken immediately after they exit the polling stations)