Delhi Exit Poll Results 2020 Live updates: Delhi seals its mandate for assembly election, all eyes on exit polls now

Delhi Exit Polls 2020 Live Updates

The single phase polls in the National Capital territory of Delhi will end at 6 pm on Saturday with the polls ending across 2688 polling stations and 70 constituencies.

Everyone will set their sights on the exit polls for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 which television channels will start broadcasting after voting ends.

Around 1.4 crore voters will decide the fate of 672 candidates, as the capital votes in the first assembly elections of this decade.

CHANNEL/AGENCY AAP BJP+ INC+ Others Times Now-IPSOS 00-00 00-00 00-00 00-00 India Today-Axis 00-00 00-00 00-00 00-00 Republic-Jan Ki Baat 00-00 00-00 00-00 00-00 ABP-CVoter 00-00 00-00 00-00 00-00

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party led a high decibel campaign in the capital city, with the latter aiming to wrest power and make a comeback after two decades. CM Arvind Kejriwal is confident that he will come back for a second straight term.

Exit polls are based on responses of the people who have cast their votes. Pollsters, assume that voters have correctly revealed their pick and cast a prediction of who is going to win ahead of the actual counting of votes.

6:00 PM IST 57.87% is the provisional voter turnout as voting draws to a close Voting for Delhi is going to end soon. Mustafabad constituency records highest turnout at 66.29%.



